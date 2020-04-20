It’s always a cool story when a mid-major school produces this kind of talent. Consider that the players taken right after Johnson were from UCLA, Duke and Florida State. Rider, by definition, isn’t supposed to be in that company. Except the next level doesn’t care where you came from. Johnson isn’t the only one who defied the odds. James Madison’s Kamiah Smalls, Neumann Goretti High graduate, went one pick ahead of Johnson. Princeton’s Bella Alarie, just up the road from Rider, defied the most odds, going fifth overall. Holy Cross also heard its name called in the third round.