(From left to right) Khalil Gardener, 26, of North Philadelphia, Stephania Ergemlidze, 26, of Fairmount Philadelphia, and Jaquill Shackelford, 26, of North Philadelphia, pose for a photo across city hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. On Sunday night, Ergemlidze decided she wanted to take out her basketball hoop. â€œI wanted to try to bring people together through this crazy which is how I know, which is basketball,â€ Ergemlidze said. â€œTry to creat some community in the city and to spread positivity. Shining a light where isnâ€™t.â€