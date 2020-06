(From left to right) Khalil Gardener, 26, of North Philadelphia, Stephania Ergemlidze, 26, of Fairmount Philadelphia, and Jaquill Shackelford, 26, of North Philadelphia, pose for a photo across city hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. On Sunday night, Ergemlidze decided she wanted to take out her basketball hoop. “I wanted to try to bring people together through this crazy which is how I know, which is basketball,” Ergemlidze said. “Try to creat some community in the city and to spread positivity. Shining a light where isn’t.”