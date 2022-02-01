Want to stream Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers games without a cable subscription? You’ll soon get your wish.

Buried in a news release, NBCUniversal announced they are planning on launching a streaming “product” for its regional sports networks, which includes NBC Sports Philadelphia.

At this point, details are slim. The new direct-to-consumer product is expected to launch “later this year,” according to the release, and an NBC spokesperson couldn’t offer any further information.

It seems likely the new sports streaming product would be integrated into NBC’s Peacock streaming service, though that also remains unclear. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that NBC Universal scrapped plans to offer NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock over fears of complicating its broader streaming strategy.

NBC would also need to get permission from sports leagues to stream “out of market” games on Peacock, which are available on league-owned streaming packages such as NBA League Pass and NHL Center Ice.

For cord cutters, the cheapest way currently to stream local games on NBC Sports Philadelphia is through a subscription to YouTube TV or fuboTV, which both charge $64.99 a month. The network is also available on Hulu + Live TV, which charges $69.99 a month.

The news comes as Bally Sports is expected to launch its own streaming service sometime in the next few months. Bally Sports, which is owned by Sinclair and consists of 19 former Fox Sports regional networks, is expected to charge somewhere in the vicinity of $200 to $225 a year, or about $17 to $19 a month.

NBC Sports Philadelphia experimented with a direct-to-consumer offering a few years ago with the now-discontinued “Philly Pass,” which allowed fans who lived outside of the Philadelphia market to view the network’s shows and on-demand specials, but not games.

NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, operates six regional sports networks across the country. In addition to Philadelphia, other markets include Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, and northern California. NBCUniversal also owns a minority stake in SportsNet New York.

NBA premieres its version of ‘RedZone’

On Monday night, NBA TV took its whiparound show NBA CrunchTime and placed it on the NBA app, offering it commercial free to viewers interested in catching the key moments of the evening’s eight NBA games.

As Andrew Bucholtz at Awful Announcing noted, removing the commercials made the show similar to NFL RedZone, which is funded by subscriptions. Other whiparound shows, like MLB Tonight and NHL on the Fly, cut away to commercials during the action, so it’s unclear if the NBA is looking to possibly grow this into premium offering or roll it into NBA League Pass.

There were some awkward moments. Viewers didn’t get to see what happened at the end of regulation during Sixers-Grizzlies so the show could air the final five seconds of Pelicans-Cavaliers. But that’s the nature of a whiparound show when multiple games are ending at the same time.

As of now, this is just a one-off experiment, but it certainly seems geared toward sports betting. At one point, with the Grizzlies up by four against the Sixers in overtime, host Jared Greenberg noted that Memphis would have to win by five to cover the spread. And during Heat-Celtics, Greenburg gleefully pointed out the game hit the over, accompanied by a graphic and a FanDuel sponsorship.

Quick hits

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb wasn’t too thrilled to be left out of an NFL graphic spotlighting quarterbacks that have appeared in three or more conference championships. McNabb appeared in five NFC Championship games with the Eagles, matching both Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. But I’d be more upset if I were Hall of Famers like Joe Montana or John Elway, who appeared in seven and six conference championship games, respectively, and didn’t make the cut. Neither did that Brady fellow, who played in 14 conference championship games, winning 10 of them.