Here are the best outfits from Philly athletes this week, including Jalen Hurts, Tyrese Maxey, and more

Philadelphia athletes are showing off in-game. But some of them have some serious style off the field.

Pro athletes have been some of the biggest trendsetters in men’s fashion, pushing the boundaries and showing off their creativity with their pregame looks.

So for this new series, we’re going to take a look at our five favorite outfits Philly athletes wore this week. We’re going to rank them, but let’s be clear right off the bat — they all look great.

It did rain ahead of Sunday’s Eagles game vs. the 49ers, but that didn’t put a damper on the pregame fashion from the Birds (the result, on the other hand...).

Advertisement

Here are our top 5 picks:

5. Darius Slay

This look is actually from when Darius Slay, along with a few other Eagles, went to the Sixers game on Nov. 27. It’s simple, but the muted red pants pair so nicely with the details on the sweater — not to mention those Air Force 1s, which are so clean he must have worn them straight out of the box.

4. Tyrese Maxey

I’m going to double count both of these Tyrese Maxey outfits from last week (this is a new series, we’re still making up the rules). His neutral-pastel outfit from Nov. 29 in New Orleans looks complete with the funky patterned jacket that ties all the colors together. The textured black jumpsuit from Nov. 27 is such a unique piece, and the camel slouch coat is very appropriate for the end of fall/beginning of winter.

I also am desperately jealous of both pairs of New Balances he’s wearing — both the camo pair and the brown and black pair fit the outfits perfectly and are extremely sick.

3. Kevin Byard

A moment for the light green cardigan. It’s such a nice pop of color against the otherwise mostly black ensemble. Kevin Byard’s fit probably looked even cleaner with the double-breasted coat buttoned up but I can’t complain about getting to see more of the cardigan.

2. Jalen Hurts

You already knew he was going to be here. Jalen Hurts (you’ll have to scroll right to see him) looks great no matter what he wears, but this Louis Vuitton motorcycle jacket is a fun piece that adds some dimension to the rest of the outfit. Also love the matching leather pants.

1. James Bradberry

The first-ever winner of our style rankings is James Bradberry! I’m obsessed with the pants (seen in the third picture above). The corduroy is such a fun choice and I love how the lighter green accent on the pants matches the bag. The yellow quarter-zip pairs nicely with the green and the floral details and the glasses top off my favorite look of the week.