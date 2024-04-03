Skip to content
Sports
Link copied to clipboard

Before WrestleMania, step inside Philly’s top pro-wrestling store: Suplex Vintage Wrestling

The entire wrestling world is descending on Philadelphia this week. One store on South Street is ready.

The interior of Suplex Vintage Wrestling on South Street Philadelphia, Pa. ready for WrestleMania 40.
The interior of Suplex Vintage Wrestling on South Street Philadelphia, Pa. ready for WrestleMania 40.Read moreCourtesy of Suplex Vintage Wrestling
    by Vaughn Johnson and Nate Pullano
    Published 

If you’re visiting Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 or you’re just a local wrestling fan, Suplex Vintage Wrestling is probably a place you want visit.

The store, located at 628 South Street, is filled to the brim with vintage wrestling merchandise including T-shirts, championship belts, action figures, and more. It even features a “Stone Cold Saloon.”

Suplex Vintage Wrestling also hosts a variety of events for wrestling fans, including a WrestleMania block party — that will feature live wrestling — on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» READ MORE: It’s not just the WWE. Here’s every wrestling event around Philadelphia during WrestleMania week

WrestleMania 40 kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, followed by a second card on Sunday night at the same time.