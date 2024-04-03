Before WrestleMania, step inside Philly’s top pro-wrestling store: Suplex Vintage Wrestling

If you’re visiting Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 or you’re just a local wrestling fan, Suplex Vintage Wrestling is probably a place you want visit.

The store, located at 628 South Street, is filled to the brim with vintage wrestling merchandise including T-shirts, championship belts, action figures, and more. It even features a “Stone Cold Saloon.”

Suplex Vintage Wrestling also hosts a variety of events for wrestling fans, including a WrestleMania block party — that will feature live wrestling — on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» READ MORE: It’s not just the WWE. Here’s every wrestling event around Philadelphia during WrestleMania week

WrestleMania 40 kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, followed by a second card on Sunday night at the same time.