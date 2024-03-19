It’s not just WWE. Here’s every wrestling event around Philadelphia during WrestleMania week

WrestleMania is coming to Philadelphia, and with it, a whole slate of wrestling events, from those affiliated with WWE to smaller local shows.

Whether you’re a newcomer to wrestling looking for a cheaper event to go to rather than committing to WrestleMania, or you’re a wrestling fanatic looking to watch as much as you can while you’re in Philadelphia, there’s something on this list for you.

Here’s a full rundown of all the wrestling events in the Philly and South Jersey area during WrestleMania week:

H2O Wrestling

If you’re into hard core, deathmatch wrestling, H20 is the promotion for you. If you don’t know what that means, deathmatch wrestling takes away a lot of the rules from standard wrestling, so you’ll likely see more blood and violence than at a WWE show, thanks to the occasional barbed wire, glass, or fire. If that sounds good to you, here’s what you need to know:

Location: H2O Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. Dates: April 1 & 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door

Labor of Love x Sean Henderson Presents

These two local promotions are teaming up to put together a two-night wrestling event hosted at a brewery, featuring live music, food trucks, and more. If you’re more into the ambience and feel like the hard core stuff isn’t for you, check this out:

Location: Attic Brewing Company, 137 Berkley St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 3 & 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets: $30 for one night or $50 for both | Buy here

Advertisement

» READ MORE: WrestleMania descends on Philadelphia: Five days of title fights, star showdowns, and fan festivities

Pro Wrestling: R

If you’re staying in New Jersey, kick off your WrestleMania week with Pro Wrestling: R.

Location: 827 Jersey Ave., Gloucester City, N.J. Dates: April 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 | Buy here

Intergender Bonanza

This one is, you guessed it, an intergender show. If you’re more interested in the comedy and entertainment sides of wrestling, this might be the promotion for you.

Location: 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. Dates: April 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 | Buy here

Circle 6 x New Fear City

These two LA and New York-based promotions are converging on Philadelphia to put on a WrestleMania kickoff event of their own, and then New Fear City is putting on their own free show the following day. It’s a no-ring deathmatch, so it’s not for the faint of heart.

Location: 412 West Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. (Wednesday); FDR Skatepark (Thursday) Dates: April 3 at 8 p.m.; April 4 at 4 p.m. Tickets: TBA (Wednesday); Free (Thursday)

DEFY Wrestling

Some top wrestlers have come up through DEFY, so you’re likely to see some high-level matches.

Location: 1301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 11 a.m. Tickets: $35-79 | Buy here

All Caribbean Wrestling

This promotion targets a Caribbean audience, both in its performers and in its audience. Their WrestleMania event will feature live music from hip-hop duo M.O.P. and a slate of former WWE stars on hand.

Location: Billy Penn Studios, 1516 N 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $7.50-75 | Buy here

World Wonder Ring Stardom

This Japanese women’s promotion is coming to the US for the first time since 2019 to put on an event ahead of WrestleMania. All of the seating for this one is already sold out, so if you want to go, you’ll have to stand, but there’s sure to be some great matches.

Location: 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $40 | Buy here

Monster Factory

Monster Factory is a training ground for future wrestling stars, run by former WWE and AEW wrestlers. The facility’s in New Jersey, but they’re running shuttles from Philly for fans in town for WrestleMania. Keep an eye out, you might see some special guests here.

Location: Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Ave., Paulsboro, N.J. Dates: April 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $10-30 | Buy here

» READ MORE: WWE’s The Undertaker is bringing his one-man show back to Philly ahead of WrestleMania

Smash Master Wrasslin’ x Grand Slam Wrestling x 880 Wrestling

This event is for the newbies. If you’re still not sold on wrestling but are looking to get a taste of the experience, Smash Master Wrasslin’, Grand Slam Wrestling, and 880 Wrestling are hosting a whole slate of party wrestling events.

Location: 847 North Franklin St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 5, 7, 9, and 11 p.m. Tickets: $10-15 | Buy here

Combat Fights Unlimited x SuperKrazee Pro Wrestling

Are you an MMA fan? These promotions blend mixed martial arts with wrestling for their steel cage showdown.

Location: 827 Jersey Avenue, Gloucester City, New Jersey Dates: April 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 here

WrestleCon Super Show

WrestleCon is one of the biggest conventions of the week, featuring special appearances by Sting and Ronda Rousey and serving as a gathering place for wrestling fans from all over. In addition, they’re hosting a super show at the 2300 Arena to kick off the weekend.

Location: 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $50 | Buy here

Eat the Turnbuckle

This is another deathmatch show, including a no-ring match. It will also feature live performances by metal and punk rock bands.

Location: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $30 | Buy here

» READ MORE: Here’s how to get tickets to the brand-new WWE World at WrestleMania fan experience

5 Star Wrestling

Head back out to the Monster Factory for this show, featuring some of the best professional wrestlers outside of the WWE and AEW.

Location: Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Ave., Paulsboro, N.J. Dates: April 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-30 | Buy here

DDT Pro Wrestling

This Japanese promotion, which features a more comedic style, is coming stateside ahead of WrestleMania. Konosuke Takeshita, who is regularly featured on AEW, will also be at the show.

Location: 1301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets: From $41 | Buy here

ACTION Wrestling

This Georgia-based promotion is coming up to New Jersey for a special WrestleMania show.

Location: 1041 Glassboro Road, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Dates: April 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $35-50 | Buy here

Game Changer Wrestling

Looking for some late-night wrestling? This midnight show might be for you. This promotion’s a popular one — one of their other WrestleMania week events already sold out.

Location: 1301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 4-6 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets: April 4: $30 | April 5: $35-50 | April 6: $50

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

Tokyo Joshi is a Japanese women’s promotion and an affiliate of DDT Pro Wrestling. They’re running a few events in Philly around WrestleMania, including crossover events with Game Changer Wrestling.

Location: 1301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 5 at 11 a.m., April 6 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $41 | Buy here (Friday) and here (Saturday)

Battleground Championship Wrestling: A Tribute to the Extreme 2

This promotion is hosting a full-slate of events on Friday, with two sets of matches and a block party in between. The day gets started with their “Born to Die” show at 1 p.m., followed by a block party featuring several of their superstars. But the main event, at least locally, is a tribute to Philly-born ECW, which begins at 8 p.m.

Location: 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $50-150 | Buy here

» READ MORE: Paul Heyman’s road to the WWE Hall of Fame has roots in Philadelphia: ‘An induction destined to be extreme’

Progress Wrestling

Progress is one of Europe’s biggest independent promotions. They’re coming stateside for WrestleMania with a card of their own.

Location: 1301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $35-79 | Buy here

Wrestling Revolver x House of Glory

These two promotions are joining up to put on a huge show to lead in to the main WWE proceedings on Friday.

Location: 2212 Spruce St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $43.35 | Buy here

All 4 One Wrestling

Back in New Jersey, All 4 One is collaborating with a few local promotionsto put on their own card for WrestleMania week, featuring a few former WWE personalities.

Location: 1018 Washington Ave., Woodbury, N.J. Dates: April 5 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-25 | Buy here

Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor is affiliated with WWE’s rival promotion, AEW, and they’re putting on one of the weekend’s biggest non-WWE events.

Location: Liacouras Center, 1776 North Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets: Varied prices | Buy here

ICW No Holds Barred

If deathmatch wrestling is for you, here’s another option. ICW No Holds Barred uses chains instead of standard rope, making their events even higher stakes with more violence.

Location: H2O Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. Dates: April 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $30-60 | Buy here

ThrashElvania

This is a charity event in honor of Megan Thrash to raise money for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. All donations made on this page and at the event will go toward the foundation.

Location: 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. 08094 Dates: April 6 at 12 p.m. Tickets: $25 donation

Kaiju Big Battel

Kaiju Big Battel’s shows are closer to a parody of wrestling and Japanese monster movies than a traditional wrestling show. But if that sounds up your alley, this might be the show for you.

Location: Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Ave., Paulsboro, N.J. Dates: April 6 at 12 p.m. Tickets: $25-40 | Buy here

ETU Wrestling

Head back out to New Jersey for one last show before you head to the Linc for WrestleMania.

Location: 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. Dates: April 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $30-50 here

Combat Zone Wrestling

Once a hard core wrestling promotion, Combat Zone is now a little tamer, so fans looking to avoid that kind of thing shouldn’t get scared away.

Location: 300 W Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. Dates: April 7 at 1 p.m. Tickets: $22-33 | Buy here

Spark Joshi Wrestling

Spark Joshi is a Japanese women’s promotion, and this event also includes a meet and greet.

Location: Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Ave., Paulsboro, N.J. Dates: April 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $39-175 | Buy here

SPO Wrestling

This event features both the ticketed indoor show and a few free outdoor matches, if you want to get a taste before heading in for WrestleMania.

Location: 300 East Federal St., Burlington, N.J. Dates: April 7 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $10-45 | Buy here

Ruthless Pro Wrestling

The last non-WWE event of WrestleMania weekend is a deathmatch show hosted by Ruthless Pro Wrestling. If that’s your speed, head on out to New Jersey for the final event before the last night of WrestleMania.

Location: 1041 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown, N.J. Dates: April 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $35 | Buy here

WWE Events

This is what you’re here for. You probably already know the event calendar, but just in case, here’s what you need to know in terms of WWE offerings during WrestleMania week:

Friday Night SmackDown

Location: Wells Fargo Center Dates: April 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets: Varied prices | Buy here

WrestleMania

Location: Lincoln Financial Field Dates: April 6-7 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: Varied prices | Buy here

NXT Stand and Deliver

Location: Wells Fargo Center Dates: April 6 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets: Varied prices | Buy here

Monday Night Raw