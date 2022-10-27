Temple senior McKenna Burkhardt works around the clock.

Not only is she a standout defender for the Owls field hockey program, but she also is a platoon leader for Temple’s Army ROTC organization.

Burkhardt spends less time with ROTC during the fall because of field hockey, but regardless of her circumstances, she carves out time for important ROTC events, such as the field training exercise. The required exercise, which takes place each semester, is an opportunity for cadets to come together to develop their skills and practice what they have learned.

The next field training exercise is Friday through Sunday at Fort Dix. Temple faces UConn and Lock Haven the same weekend, so Burkhardt plans to participate in both games and the training exercise.

“Her balancing all of that, she also does phenomenal in school,” coach Michelle Vittese said. “Her plate is very full, so I think just being inspired by her ability to do all of that, to be able to handle all of that and do it well.”

Over the last three years, she has thrived as a Division I athlete while fulfilling her duties as a cadet.

However, the demanding nature of both positions has led to challenging moments.

“I have definitely felt the pressure this semester,” Burkhardt said. “Plus, being a senior in ROTC is a lot of responsibility, compared to the other years, so I have definitely felt the heat.”

Joining ROTC seemed improbable because field hockey and school were a full-time commitment for her.

Burkhardt’s plan in high school was to enlist in the military after college. After her first semester on campus, she learned about other athletes being involved with ROTC, which convinced her to sign up for the program.

At the beginning of this semester, Burkhardt assumed the role of platoon leader, making her responsible for the development of 10 cadets.

“Even though she can’t be there all of the time, her presence is still felt within the program,” senior cadet Sean Sweeney said. “Getting to know her personally and professionally, she is definitely a hard worker, and, when you give her a task, she sets her mind to it and gets it done.”

Her leadership skills from ROTC translate to her role on the field hockey leadership team.

Vittese describes Burkhardt as a smart player. She leads her teammates during film sessions and helps game plan.

“She’s just a lead-by-example person,” Vittese said. “She works very hard. She always shows up fit. She always does her job. She is reliable.”

Burkhardt also displays poise outside of field hockey and ROTC.

Over the last two years, Burkhardt has worked as an emergency medical technician for the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department during the winter and summer.

“It’s just stressful, especially when I encounter a situation that I have never been in before,” Burkhardt said. “You learn everything in class, but you don’t really know everything until you’ve encountered it one time … and that person’s life is in your hands sometimes. Thinking about that definitely gets you going.”

For the remainder of the season, Burkhardt is expected to lead Temple’s defense while balancing ROTC and school.

She has contributed to Temple’s last two wins, scoring two goals against Drexel and adding a game-winning assist versus Georgetown to her resumé.

Burkhardt has another year of eligibility left and she plans to come back.Her return will be important for an improved Temple program, which is 11-5 this season.

After she plays her last season at Temple, Burkhardt plans to join the National Guard as a second lieutenant, continuing her role as a leader.

“She goes hard all of the time,” graduate back Annie Judge said of Burkhardt. “When you go up against her in practice, that is the last person you want to go against because it is going to be a fight to the end.”