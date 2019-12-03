You always look to see if players who can get loose with the ball eventually tighten up as seniors -- in other words, play like seniors. Well, so far, Temple’s Quinton Rose has done just that. Last season, Rose had at least three turnovers in 14 games. Through seven games this season, just once (four turnovers vs. Maryland). Against Texas A&M and Davidson, Rose had a combined 13 assists to 1 turnover. Everybody knows Rose possesses here … and now I’m over here quickness. A tighter overall game means a whole lot for Temple’s offensive production, since this isn’t the greatest shooting team in hoops history. Rose earned his way to both AAC and Big 5 player of the week honors.