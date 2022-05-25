Another senseless act of violence rocked the nation on Tuesday when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and massacred 21 people, including 19 children, with an assault rifle.

Many around the country, especially those with small children, are still coming to grips with the events that unfolded this week, as mass shootings continue to be a plague that uniquely impacts America, which not-so-coincidentally also happens to have far more guns than any other nation.

Needless to say, a common response in the immediate aftermath has been to call on lawmakers to pass stricter gun reform laws as a way to curb an epidemic of gun violence that too often flies under the radar until there are mass shootings — like the one in Uvalde or earlier this month Buffalo — that seem to target the most vulnerable among us, whether that’s minorities, marginalized communities, or even innocent children.

Perhaps the most poignant reaction from the sports world came from an unsurprising place: Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright, who retired last month, seconded Kerr’s message on Twitter — as did Flyers forward Cam Atkinson on his Instagram account.

His successor at ‘Nova, Kyle Neptune, also weighed in on Tuesday night.

There were also plenty of others in the sports world with ties to Philadelphia who shared their thoughts and reactions following the Uvalde massacre. Here’s a look at what they were saying and sharing on their socials...

Sixers guard James Harden

Mystics star — and Philly native — Natasha Cloud

Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

Eagles running back Miles Sanders

Eagles running back Boston Scott

Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley

Former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

Sixers forward Georges Niang

Former Eagles scout and current NFL analyst Louis Riddick

Former Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen

