Nineteen children and two teachers were killed and several other children were shot and injured in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

It was the second-deadliest school shooting recorded in U.S. history after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and it was the deadliest school shooting since the 2018 attack that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. It was the 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week, which tracks them.

Some Pennsylvania Democrats called for action to prevent future school shootings, including urging Republican senators to vote for the background-check bill passed in 2021 by the U.S. House, known as H.R. 8. Some Pennsylvania Republicans called it heartbreaking or devastating but made no calls for action in their tweets.

Of Pennsylvania’s 18 U.S. House members, Democrats Conor Lamb and Matt Cartwright and Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly did not appear to have made public statements or tweeted; their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Today’s shooting at an elementary school leaves yet another community ripped apart by gun violence. This horror perpetrated on our children, our families, and our nation must stop,” Boyle said in a statement Tuesday night. “There is overwhelming bipartisan support across the country for legislative action to prevent gun violence. It’s time for some of my colleagues who have been too afraid to take on the NRA to finally summon the courage to do the right thing — before another horrific tragedy takes place.”

