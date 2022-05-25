In the immediate wake of a mass shooting in Texas that left 21 dead — including 19 young children — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy upped security at local schools, pushed stricter gun control and, along with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, offered their condolences to those affected by the devastating violence.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials said, just 10 days after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York left 14 dead. The attack adds to a litany of horrific mass killings in the country this year.

In New Jersey, Murphy said his heart was broken for the tragedy, ashamed of what he saw as the country’s failure to protect children from senseless violence.

“There is no greater responsibility than protecting our children -- and our nation is failing this most basic test,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Murphy said that the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General had directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout the Garden State. The New Jersey State Police would also increase their presence at schools where state troopers were the primary law enforcement.

“County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments to increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout their jurisdictions,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school.”

Murphy also pushed for the U.S. Senate to confirm Steve Dettelbach as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and for the New Jersey legislature to approve a third gun safety package Murphy introduced last spring.

The package would change how gun owners in the state are required to store their guns, increase the age people can buy shotguns and rifles in the state from 18 to 21, and ban the sales of .50 caliber guns in the state, among other proposals, NJ.com reported.

Shortly after reports of the shooting filtered out, Wolf reacted with a curt, but clear message.

“Dangerous people shouldn’t have guns. Period.”

On Wednesday, Wolf directed flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff out of respect for the victims of the shooting.

“My heart breaks for the students, families and community facing this unimaginable tragedy. Frances and I are praying for the families and the Uvalde community,” said Wolf. “I am monitoring this grave incident as it unfolds.”

The Tuesday attack at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.