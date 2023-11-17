Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the latest, but here’s our Top 10 celebrity-athlete relationships

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

It’s possible there’s not one aspect of sports or pop culture that this duo hasn’t weaved its way into. It’s turned people who previously couldn’t name five NFL franchises into diehard Kansas City fans — especially if Kelce’s No. 87 jersey is on the field.

Recently, the hysteria infiltrated an Inquirer Sports editor’s meeting. The discussion centered around Kelce being Swift’s latest beau and their relationship turning into big business and shining a whole new spotlight on the NFL, courtesy of the casual fan.

It also led this roundtable of sports editors to go down a rabbit hole of past athlete-celebrity relationships of note over the years, and the intrigue, excitement, and controversy that came along with them. After roughly 20 minutes, we narrowed a list (with a few honorable mentions) of the Inquirer’s Top 10 most notable celebrity-athlete couples of all time.

Think we might’ve missed some better ones? Tell us in the comments.

10. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria

It was the height of both of their careers. Parker was the star point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, while Longoria was busy making her fame as the sultry Gabrielle Solis on ABC’s then-hit show, Desperate Housewives. Theirs was a relationship that lasted seven years until Longoria, who once had tattoos of Parker’s name on her neck and their wedding date on her wrist, filed divorce papers after his alleged infidelity.

9. Andre Rison and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

For us millennials, the relationship between Rison, then a star receiver for the Atlanta Falcons and Lopes, the “L” of the 1990s girls group TLC, is more infamously remembered for the time she threw Rison’s possessions into a bathtub in his Atlanta mansion and set them on fire. The fire spread, burning Rison’s $1.3 million mansion down to the ground.

8. Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

She was the “it girl” of a generation. He was the hard-hitting New York Yankees slugger with his own mega fame. The two were the Kelce-Swift of the 1960s, and the relationship has been the subject of countless recollections over the years. Not too long ago, it was included in the 2022 Netflix biopic “Blonde,” which featured a sizable reflection on their rocky one-year marriage and eventual friendship.

7. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Remember when these two were oh-so-close to getting married in 2021? Well, it was A-Rod who broke off the arrangement, telling Martha Stewart via her podcast that he had “no regrets.” But while together, the couple was in every tabloid from beginning to end.

6. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is arguably one of the greatest major league baseball pitchers over the last 30 years, but the amount of people who remember him for being the beau of Victoria’s Secret model Kate Upton might equal the amount who recognize him for his baseball prowess. The two were wed in 2017 and are still going strong.

5. Wilt Chamberlain and Pam Grier

Wilt Chamberlain is known for allegedly spending time with as many suitors as the 100 points he scored in his memorable NBA game in Hershey — which still remains a record to this day. However, the one woman that stands out from the rest was actress Pam Grier, whose Foxy Brown character was iconic and remains a symbol of power to this day. The duo dated in 1973 for one year, which also happened to be the final year of Chamberlain’s basketball career.

4. David Justice and Halle Berry

There was a period when the Atlanta Braves were the team to beat in Major League Baseball’s National League and their success largely hinged on how good David Justice was at the plate (in addition to the pitching prowess of Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, of course). But whatever Justice did to impress A-list actress Halle Berry not only caught her attention but that of the pop culture universe who clung to the duo’s every move until their split in 1997.

3. Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

Dennis Rodman’s alleged fling with Madonna made the papers, but it was his engagement and subsequent marriage to Carmen Electra that caused hysteria in the 1990s. Rodman was a part of the legendary Chicago Bulls teams that won multiple titles under head coach Phil Jackson and was fueled by guard Michael Jordan. Electra was a beloved MTV sensation who led the list of leading women in the 1990s and early 2000s.

2. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

The NFL’s all-time best quarterback meets the most popular Victoria’s Secret model of a generation. The two met and married when they were both at their peak, and while they’re no longer together, their power couple relationship was one that continually resurfaced, usually with a shot of Bundchen going nuts for a Brady play in the suite level of some NFL stadium.

1. David and Victoria Beckham

Topping out our list is David and Victoria Beckham, or for the soccer folks, “Becks and Posh.” The two met in the 1990s when David was making a name for himself at Manchester United and Victoria was touring around the world as a member of the Spice Girls. They got married under an immense amount of scrutiny but are still together. David is the current owner of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami franchise, while Victoria continues to hold it down in the fashion world with her signature line of clothing and makeup.

Honorable mentions

Honorable sports mention: 5. Jose Canseco and Madonna ... 4. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe ... 3. Kim Kardashian and [insert athlete here] ... 2. Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn (and now Shailene Woodley) ... 1. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

All-Philly honorable sports mention: 7. Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington ... 6. Kobe Bryant and Brandy ... 5. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson ... 4. Cole Hamels and Heidi Strobel ... 3. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner ... 2. Heather Mitts and A.J. Feeley ... 1. Zach and Julie Ertz.