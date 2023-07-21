Here’s our list of the most memorable team owners in Philly sports history

In honor of 76ers owner Josh Harris’ imminent ownership of yet another major sports franchise, this week’s Inquirer Top 10 is a rundown of the most notable sports owners in Philadelphia, past and present.

From Leonard Tose and his trouble at the tables to the lore of Nick Sakiewicz starting the Union with his gold Amex card, here’s our list of some of the most unforgettable owners.

Oh, in case you were wondering, the Commanders would be the fourth major franchise owned by Harris, a Penn alum who also owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and English Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace FC.

10. Connie Mack, Athletics

Mack, whose real name was Cornelius McGillicuddy, was truly a jack-of-all-trades for the former Philadelphia A’s franchise as the former manager, treasurer, and part-owner of the club. His tenure was long-lasting and left an indelible mark, capturing six pennants and winning World Series titles in 1910, 1911, and 1913. His legacy was the old Connie Mack Stadium where the Phillies played in the heart of North Philadelphia until the unveiling of Veterans Stadium in 1971.

9. Fitz Dixon, 76ers

Dixon is most notably remembered as the man who signed Sixers icon Julius Erving in 1976. Under Dixon, the Sixers made it to the NBA Finals twice but came up short both times. He would later sell the team to Harold Katz ahead of the 1981 season, but Erving would repay Dixon’s loyalty, rocking the Sixers to an NBA title in 1983.

8. Nick Sakiewicz, Union

Sakiewicz has moved on from being an owner of the Union, but his lasting legacy will be that of a determined, yet oftentimes brash owner who was desperate to bring a Major League Soccer club to Philadelphia. How desperate? There’s a lasting tale of Sakiewicz maxing out his American Express card to fund proceeds to ensure that MLS awarded its 16th franchise to Philadelphia.

7. Norman Braman, Eagles

Temple grad Braman bought the team from Leonard Tose in 1985 alongside his partner and brother-in-law Ed Leibowitz. Braman would buy out Leibowitz’s minority share a year later and own the team until 1994, when he sold the Birds to current owner Jeffrey Lurie for $185 million, a record franchise fee at that time.

6. Jon Bon Jovi, Soul

Credit the New Jersey native for the first iteration of the Arena Football League as owner of the Philadelphia Soul. Under Bon Jovi, the team captured an ArenaBowl title in 2008, in which Bon Jovi promised a concert to celebrate the Soul’s 59-56 victory. Fans of the Soul waited quite some time for that free show since Bon Jovi and his ownership group bounced after the AFL folded briefly in 2009.

5. Leonard Tose, Eagles

Growing up in Montgomery County, Leonard Tose was a devout Eagles fan. So we’re guessing no one was happier than Tose when the trucking magnate purchased the team for a record fee in 1969. But according to reports, he was also a compulsive gambler who allegedly sold the franchise to Braman ahead of the 1985 NFL season for $65 million, to pay off the $25 million he owed several casinos in Atlantic City.

4. Pat Croce, Sixers

He was bombastic, eccentric, and beloved in Philly. 76ers minority owner Pat Croce ran the show during a fun time to be a Sixers fan — largely fueled by the addition of Allen Iverson, who led the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals in one of the most memorable playoff runs for the team, arguably ever.

3. David Montgomery, Phillies

Hometown guy owns a piece of his hometown club. Sound familiar? Include Montgomery, a Roxborough native, on that list. He became a general partner with the ballclub in 1997 following the exit of former part-owner Bill Giles. Montgomery, who attended Penn Charter and is a Wharton alum, was a part of the ownership group that saw the Phillies win five consecutive division titles and make back-to-back World Series appearances in 2008 and 2009, winning it all in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

2. Ed Snider, Flyers

Imagine wanting to be an owner-founder of a Philly franchise so bad that you mortgage your home to do so. That’s what Ed Snider did to purchase the Flyers and build them a home in the Spectrum. The franchise thanked Snider with back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975. Snider is also most noted for leaving a lasting legacy in Philadelphia via his foundation that ensured inner-city youth have an opportunity to learn and play the game. While Snider is usually associated most with the Flyers, let’s not forget he also was chairman of the Sixers for 14 years (1997-2011).

1. Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie has had the most successful run as an Eagles owner, being a part of three Super Bowls and the owner when the team won its first in the 2017 season. The movie mogul also endured some dismal seasons alongside countless unforgettable moments, but has endured to have arguably one of the best franchises in the NFL.