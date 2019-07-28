Still, he took yellow in the eighth stage of the race, guarded it with an amazing time-trial stage, and, despite some bobbles, came out of the Pyrenees, the first set of mountains, still holding the lead. If he could hold together in the Alps, the curse of bad French luck would be broken. Failing that, Pinot looked as strong as any of the other top contenders: Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal of Team Enios, previously sponsored by Sky, and the winners of six of the previous seven Tours; Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands, and Emanuel Buchmann of Germany.