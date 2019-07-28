“There are some defeats more triumphant than victories.”
--Montaigne
For 34 disappointing years now, the good people of France have lined the grandest boulevard in the world , the Champs-Elysees in Paris, as they did again on Sunday, to watch the procession as the Tour de France peloton makes its final, buzzing revolutions from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde.
They have seen a lot in those 34 years, including the rise and fall of great teams, the arrival and passing of many worthy champions, the struggles of a sport hectored by scandal and dogged by unanswerable questions.
There is one thing the fans have not seen, however. They have not seen a Frenchman enter victoriously into Paris wearing the yellow jersey of the leader for the ceremonial final stage with a championship assured.
Not since Bernard Hinault in 1985 has that triumphant entrance for France been the case, and the French have been required to survey their greatest sporting event from the plateau of higher moral ground rather than the top step of the podium. Truth be told, they don’t really mind that view.
The 106th edition of the Tour concludes Sunday, and its final days were excruciating for the French, who lost not just one contender for the overall win, but a second one as well, all within an hour in the high Alps.
Thibaut Pinot, positioned solidly among the leaders and a wonderful climber with a real chance, abandoned the race on Friday when a leg bruise, suffered as he avoided a crash a few days before, worked itself into muscle damage, and he could not continue. That national sigh was followed by shrieks when the yellow jersey of the overall leader was removed from the back of Julian Alaphilippe by the cruelest of misfortune; a weather-caused shortening of the stage just after he cracked on an ascent that would, unfortunately for him, mark the final time of the day.
The official stoppage took place on the roof of the tour, atop the massive Col d’Iseran, but the leading riders already crested the summit and had begun a descent toward the valley of the Isere River where a freak snow-and-hail storm blocked the roadway below. They were flagged down by officials eventually, but it was chaos on the road, and Alaphilippe’s shoulders sagged as he learned his race lead was gone.
It is one thing to lose when victory is not expected, but another when victory has been tantalizingly dangled in front of one’s face for two weeks. Alaphilippe, not considered a true contender at the start, is known as a puncheur, a capable rider on rolling terrain, but not a real climber.
Still, he took yellow in the eighth stage of the race, guarded it with an amazing time-trial stage, and, despite some bobbles, came out of the Pyrenees, the first set of mountains, still holding the lead. If he could hold together in the Alps, the curse of bad French luck would be broken. Failing that, Pinot looked as strong as any of the other top contenders: Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal of Team Enios, previously sponsored by Sky, and the winners of six of the previous seven Tours; Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands, and Emanuel Buchmann of Germany.
What could possibly go wrong? As it turned out, everything.
Logically, Alaphillipe would not have held his yellow in any case on the two final uphill finishes, and Pinot’s abandonment was the end of France’s real chance at another Tour win. Bernal, who went into yellow atop d’Iseran, rode a strong race on the final mountain stage Saturday to secure his win, while Alaphilippe drifted disconsolately to fifth place. Bernal is the first Colombian winner of the Tour de France and the youngest (22) of the modern era. If the French took any consolation that at least it wasn’t another UK rider from Sky/Enios, it wasn’t apparent.
That to which the French cling is that their failures in this race are what actually makes them special. In a way, that is similar to the long-time frustrations of the Cubs and Red Sox in baseball before they spoiled their narrative by actually winning the World Series.
The French come at it differently, however. To be successful in the last 35 years would have required, for the most part, defeating the monolithic Banesto teams of Miguel Indurain, the Deutsche Telekom teams of Bjarne Riis and Jan Ullrich, the U.S. Postal/Discovery teams of Lance Armstrong, the brief, ultimately disgraced reign of Alberto Contador, and then the powerhouse teams of Sky/Enios. Bernal is the fourth Sky/Enios winner in their stretch of domination, seamlessly following Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Thomas.
It is unfair to say that every year since Hinault, the French have been undone by teams that had large pharmaceutical edges as well as talent advantages, but it isn’t wildly unfair. What is certainly true is that if the French teams, which have modest comparative budgets, weren’t beaten entirely by doping, they were beaten by money-doping. There ain’t no salary cap in professional cycling, and even potentially great French riders never had deep teams to shepherd them up the hills and into the stratosphere of the sport.
So, France must settle for being valiant and honest in defeat, or whatever best passes for honest in cycling. Jean-Claude Killy, the champion ski racer, said the French don’t really like sports, but they love sportsmen. In Alaphilippe and Pinot, disappointing though their Tours became, they have two more sportsman to put on memory’s shelf. The riders won the hearts of the nation, even though that’s all they won.
There’s always next year, of course, and the French will return to the Champs on the final Sunday like church-goers drawn to the altar. One day a Frenchman will face the congregation from the highest step. This is not the year, however, and the wait continues. If not this one, though, when?