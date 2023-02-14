Skip to content
Sixers forward P.J. Tucker suffers calf tightness, does not return to Rockets game

The veteran left the game early on against Houston.

Sixers forward P.J. Tucker shoots the basketball against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Philadelphia.
Sixers forward P.J. Tucker shoots the basketball against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

P.J. Tucker didn’t return to the game after suffering right calf tightness in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The 76ers forward was scoreless while committing a turnover and foul and a foul in 6 minutes, 34 seconds of action. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The 37-year-old was the Sixers’ top offseason acquisition this past summer. Tucker was brought in to provide defense and toughness.

    Keith Pompey
