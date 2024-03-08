WWE’s The Undertaker is bringing his one-man show back to Philly ahead of WrestleMania

The biggest legends in wrestling are descending upon Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL next month. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are scheduled to meet in the main event, and The Rock might make an appearance.

But before everything goes down in the ring, Philly wrestling fans can hear from The Undertaker — whose real name is Mark Calaway — at his one-man show, the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, at the Fillmore on April 4.

The show previously came to Philadelphia in 2022 ahead of Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center, and The Undertaker is making his return to tell new stories about his long wrestling career and answering questions from the audience.

The Undertaker officially retired in 2021 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Versions of his one-man show have toured across the United States and abroad since his retirement.

Tickets, including VIP packages offering meet-and-greets with The Undertaker, will go on sale on next Wednesday, on ticketmaster.com, with a presale opportunity coming on Tuesday.