You could argue Villanova won the chess game, forcing Kansas to go to a smaller lineup. But that’s not the same as winning the game, which stayed up for grabs. As Kansas took a big man off the floor, Villanova started driving to the hoop, successfully. Kansas needed a couple of jumpers to loosen things up, and eventually got them. In the late minutes, it was Villanova that needed to hit the jumpers. In the end, a Collin Gillespie steal and layup and a Jermaine Samuels hit a big three for the game-winner, on a pass from Gillespie. A last Kansas drive was well contested, down went the top-ranked Jayhawks.