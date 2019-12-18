Still, we’ll argue that if ‘16 and ‘18 played ten times, ‘16 would win three or four. (And we know some Villanova insiders who urge anyone not to sell Hart and his guys short.) While the ‘18 team was first in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency as calculated by KenPom.com, the ‘16 team was third on offense and fifth on defense. You could envision a ‘16 Bridges coming off the bench to guard ‘18 DiVincenzo. A duel for the ages between ‘16 Arcidiacono and ‘18 Brunson. Maybe Hart and Paschall getting after each other inside and out, or Hart demanding to cover DiVincenzo when he gets going.