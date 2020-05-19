As the coronavirus shutdown of sports continues, many of us have gone back to past games to get our fix.
While that can get old, even with games that produced the desired, euphoric result, there are plenty of good sports shows, documentaries and video highlights that would help the most diehard among us fill some of that void.
With that in mind, here’s a playlist of Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers to make you remember why you love them, and forget (at least for a little while) that there are no new games.
This NFL Films production chronicles the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season and lasts 1 hour and 15 minutes. The video actually begins with a clip of the 1960 Eagles championship, before diving into the team’s near-misses under Andy Reid and showing old footage of Doug Pederson playing, and then being introduced as head coach. For those who can’t get enough of that season, this is a nice review.
This is the CliffNotes version of the Super Bowl, with all the important plays from both teams edited together in an 18-minute video.
This video presents a detailed 22-minute look at the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. The great NFL Films slow motion on Alshon Jeffery’s touchdown catch is something to watch. Right before the Eagles ran their “Philly Special,” when tight end Trey Burton hit quarterback Nick Foles with a fourth-down touchdown pass, you can see Foles going to the sideline before the play and asking Pederson, “You want Philly, Philly?” Pederson replies, “Yea, let’s do it.” Then Foles goes in the huddle: “Here we go Philly Special.”
You know the rest.
NFL Films always takes the viewer into the huddle, and this was doing it at its best.
Hosted and written by Ray Didinger, this video was produced by Comcast SportsNet (now NBC Sports Philadelphia). It’s a 40-minute look at the NFL champs with interviews and footage from that season. For those into the history of the NFL, and especially the Eagles, this is a must-see.
This NFL Films video is self-explanatory. A number of old-time Eagles are shown great respect in the rankings in this 30-minute show.
A TelRa production, this is definitely worth a watch, not only because it is about the Phillies’ championship season, but it is narrated by John Facenda, the iconic voice of NFL Films and former Channel 10 newscaster.
It’s 29 minutes of great history and highlights, and of course, vintage Facenda. “It all began in Clearwater, Florida, where some 46 players tuned up under maestro Dallas Green, the newest man in the Phillies conductor chair,” Facenda says, guaranteed to give any fan chills. Hearing the great calls of Harry Kalas just adds to the experience.
This one-and-a half-hour documentary is a Major League Baseball production, and it moves quickly. An early highlight has various Phillies reading reporting from the Inquirer about their great exploits. One example: Ryan Howard reads this recap of his season: “Remember Ryan Howard’s just-in-time power surge, the electrifying moments his moonshots landed amid the bouncing fans, the clutching hands.”
This is a recap of the Phillies’ 1993 season in which they won the National League pennant only to lose to Toronto in game six of the World Series. It is co-hosted by Kalas and centerfielder Lenny Dykstra and is a thrilling one-hour show about how we almost made it to the top.
This first-rate HBO Sports documentary details the best era in Flyers hockey from the 1973-74 season through 1975-76. The Flyers won their lone two Stanley Cups the first two years and then lost in the final to Montreal in 1976. The doc brings much deserved praise, but also some sharp criticism, such as when one hockey pundit says, “To the purist, they represented everything evil in the game. They were a disgrace.”
Why? The Flyers had 103 fights in 1973-74. The next closest team, the Los Angeles Kings, had 58.
Also here: a great segment of the Flyers beating Russia’s Red Army team, 4-1, in a January 1976 exhibition that felt like a Stanley Cup playoff game. Here is what Flyers coach Fred Shero said before the game: “If we win I will be sky high and if we lose it will be worse than dying.”
Think he took it seriously?
This is a condensed version of the game, lasting a little more than 20 minutes with highlights and interviews of the Flyers and Sabres. The Flyers, of course, won the series in six games to earn their second straight Stanley Cup.
As one can expect, it moves fast, with great commentary from both teams.
This almost three-hour show takes fans from 1967 through 2007. Of course, we don’t get to see the 2010 run to the Stanley Cup finals, but this is an extensive look at the Flyers’ top players and teams over 40 years.
This hourlong NBA Entertainment doc is about the 1983 NBA playoffs, including the 76ers championship. The Sixers, naturally, are a big part of this, but it’s a good trip back to what the NBA was like in the early ’80s, including highlights from a playoff game where San Antonio beat Denver, 152-143. What an offensive show.
Some of the best footage is of the Sixers’ championship celebration after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in four games to win the final. There in the locker room was Sixers backup center Earl Cureton interviewing teammate Andrew Toney. Just pure fun.
Sixers owner Harold Katz offered this candid quote: “The people can no longer come up to our players and myself and call us chokers."
Great action, and a terrific blend of highlights and interviews.
This NBA Entertainment production details the 76ers 2001 season, when they reached the NBA Finals before losing to the Lakers in five games.
It starts from the Sixers meeting in training camp and takes us through until they are eliminated. With the series tied at one game apiece, then-Sixers president Pat Croce said, “I see a probable parade happening in this city.” Of course, he had the wrong city.
This was done on Julius Erving through his playing career, which ended in 1987.
As sportswriter-turned-sportscaster Tony Kornheiser said: “He was one of the first black males in the culture where white fathers said to their children ‘I would like you to be like Julius Erving.’” This is a great look, not only at Erving’s basketball stardom but his impact on society.
This one is self-explanatory. We won’t give away No. 1 but hint: Michael Jordan is involved. This is nearly 11 minutes of pure A.I. wizardry.
A TelRa production, this half-hour doc has great footage of Wilt Chamberlain and company.