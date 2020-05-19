This first-rate HBO Sports documentary details the best era in Flyers hockey from the 1973-74 season through 1975-76. The Flyers won their lone two Stanley Cups the first two years and then lost in the final to Montreal in 1976. The doc brings much deserved praise, but also some sharp criticism, such as when one hockey pundit says, “To the purist, they represented everything evil in the game. They were a disgrace.”