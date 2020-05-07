Fantasy sports. Mike Vechesky of Burlington figured out how to do a fantasy sports league with no games. He started an all-time college basketball March madness fantasy league on Facebook. What he did was take the best five players all-time from each college team and match them up in games against each other. Then he meticulously researched their statistics and made a call on who would win in each matchup. This was a time-consuming task. “I did a little bit for a few hours every day the first four or five week of coronavirus,” Vechesky said. “With all the gloom and doom, it was a nice mental break.”