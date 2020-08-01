Riley even had some influence on the Eagles’ decision to take TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round. He had recruited Reagor when he was a high school star at Waxahachie (Tx.) High School. Riley told Roseman that if Reagor had played at Oklahoma, he would’ve been a 100-catch-a-year receiver. He also told him that CeeDee Lamb, who was taken four picks in front of the Eagles by the Dallas Cowboys, was going to be an NFL superstar.