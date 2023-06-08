The voice of Philly hoops legend Wilt Chamberlain will be recreated for this upcoming Showtime doc

An upcoming three-part documentary about Wilt Chamberlain will use artificial intelligence to recreate the basketball legend’s voice as part of the narration.

The first part of Goliath will be shown July 16 on Showtime, covering Chamberlain’s life from his time at Overbrook High to his death in 1999.

Showtime said the documentary, which was produced in part by Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, “provides an intimate look into the life of a true legend, showcasing his unparalleled athleticism, mesmerizing performances, and pioneering achievements that have solidified his place in sports history.”

”It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” Garnett said in a statement. “Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent, outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular.

“There is no KG, Jordan, Hakeem, LeBron, Kobe, or Shaq if Wilt doesn’t pave our way. We all stand on his strong shoulders. We all owe a very special thanks to Barbara Lewis and Wilt’s family for allowing us the full access and trust which was crucial to tell this extraordinary story. Goliath is not only a tribute to Wilt’s extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world.”

The documentary, which is available two days early to Paramount+ subscribers, “invokes a variety of voices from sports, media, entertainment and academia to place Chamberlain’s life in both historical and modern contexts, highlighting his athleticism, personal magnetism and introspective nature.”

It includes interviews with Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Bill Walton, Lisa Leslie, Oscar Robertson, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, and the late Jim Brown.

”We are honored to team up with this group of talented filmmakers to bring the underexamined story of Wilt Chamberlain’s complex life to the masses,” said Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza.

“Everybody knows Wilt for his legendary accomplishments on the basketball court — scoring 100 points in a game, averaging 50 points and 25 rebounds in a season — but there’s so much more to him than his stats. He was far ahead of his time in so many ways that will last infinitely longer than the numbers on a scoreboard.”