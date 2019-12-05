Didinger: For your magazine, you asked me to write two football stories. And I wrote them, and they appeared in your magazine. “I was promised $7,000, and I’ve never seen the money?

Dykstra: Wasn’t promised by me. Do you have a signed document?

Didinger: Lenny, the way this thing works is somebody asks you to write a story for a fee, and you write the story, you expect to get the money. That’s how it normally works.

Dykstra: Right, so this is word of mouth, huh? What… did rocks fall out of the sky and hit me in the head?

Didinger: Sounds like it.