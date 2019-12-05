94.1 WIP host and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ray Didinger has a simple question for former Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra: Where’s my money?
Dykstra, whose post-baseball career has been highlighted by a stint in prison and allegations of sexual harassment, randomly called into WIP Thursday morning after his name was mentioned among other professional athletes who have played in both New York City and Philadelphia.
But Dykstra was quickly confronted by morning show host Angelo Cataldi, who berated the former Phillies great as a “con man” and claimed he was living in The Twilight Zone.
“I’m embarrassed about the way you’ve performed your life since you left baseball,” Cataldi said. “I’m embarrassed for you and what you represented in this city.”
Dykstra ultimately hung up, but called back into the show after Didinger claimed he was owed $7,000 for stories he wrote for Dykstra’s now-defunct magazine, Players Club. Here’s part of the back and forth:
Ultimately, Cataldi cut off the conversation to once again criticize Dykstra before hanging up.
“Lenny, you’re an embarrassment to this city,” Cataldi said. “You’re embarrassing yourself and you’re embarrassing us. We loved you as a player. It’s sad what’s happened to you. Get help.”
Didinger isn’t the only person who has claimed Dykstra held out payment for work on the magazine. As the New York Post reported back in 2008, Getty Images suspended business with Dykstra after being owed $40,000. And former editor Chris Frankie resigned over claims he was owed three months’ back pay.
“When I met him, he did seem pretty desperate,” Loren Feldman, the former editor of Philadelphia magzine who flirted with editing Dykstra’s magazine, told The Inquirer in 2010. “He was trying very hard to keep his magazine going and he was willing to do some crazy things to try to raise money.”
Photographer Kevin Coughlin detailed what it was like working for Dykstra in a 2009 piece for GQ titled, “You Think Your Job Sucks? Try Working for Lenny Dykstra,” claiming he was conned into paying $18,000 out of his own pocket for Dykstra’s private flights: