“It just keeps going.”
That’s all Ava Graham, the daughter of longtime 94.1 WIP host Big Daddy Graham, could say following the latest health setback her father has endured.
Graham, 66, (whose real name is Edward Gudonis) is back in the ER just weeks after returning home following a grueling, 88-day recovering from a spinal cord injury back in July that left him paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheel chair.
“He has an pneumonia in both of his lungs, he has an inflamed kidney, and he has necrotic femur, so there’s dead skin on the back of his leg,” Ava, who also works on-air at the station, told listeners on the WIP Morning Show Tuesday. “That’s the biggest thing they’re going to have to address right now.”
Avascular necrosis, also called osteonecrosis, is the death of bone tissue caused by a lack of blood supply, according to the Mayo Clinic. If not treated, it can ultimately lead to the bone’s collapse.
“I’m not religious in any way, but I actually prayed for him, and I think everyone else should, too,” said WIP Morning Show host Angelo Cataldi, whose friendship with Graham goes back 20 years. “He’s just having the worst year. The worst year... He it such a strong guy, but he needs a break in here somewhere.”
Prior to this recent setback, things had been looking up for Graham. He was released from Magee Rehabilitation Hospital earlier this month with hopes he would be returning soon to host his overnight show at the radio station. Despite coming to terms with the likely prospect of never being able to walk again, the longtime sports talker and comedian has somehow managed to remain positive.
“Here’s the bright side of everything: I reunited with some friends I hadn’t seen in years. And some people really went out of their way to visit me down here, including Pat Croce, Dick Vermeil, and others,” Graham told the Inquirer earlier this month. “I got to live the It’s a Wonderful Life thing without dying.”