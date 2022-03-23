94.1 WIP has found its successor for the late Big Daddy Graham, who hosted the station’s overnight show for more than two decades.

Jon Johnson, a versatile host who has appeared across practically all timeslots since he was hired in 2005, announced he would take over the overnight show made popular by Graham. His first show, which runs from 2 a.m. to 5:40 a.m., airs Thursday.

“It’s an honor to take over for a legend like Big Daddy Graham. His unique, unorthodox approach was appointment radio for 25 years. From “Snack of the Night” to Hollywood Boulevard, his staple segments were a must listen,” Johnson told the Inquirer. “Though I could never replicate, I plan on bringing my own unique points and style to keep third shifters and night owls entertained into the morning hours.”

» READ MORE: Sports WIP host Angelo Cataldi announces he’s retiring next year

Johnson seems like a good fit. He has sports chops from covering the Sixers and Phillies for WIP sister-station KYW Newsradio, but isn’t afraid to deviate into cultural subjects that have nothing to do with sports — especially movies.

Johnson has worked just about every radio job at the station, from producer to update anchor to fill-in host, and used to host the overnight shift on the weekend.

Most recently, Johnson has been filling in for retiring WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi, who isn’t working Wednesdays during his final year at the station. Johnson said he will continue to appear on the popular morning show, which will overlap with his overnight gig.

Graham, whose real name was Edward Gudonis, had been a fan favorite since he joined WIP in 1997. He spent two decades as an overnight host, mixing his quirky sense of humor with eccentric callers. One recurring segment involved him including eating snacks on air and describing the experience in depth.

Graham died in September after having spent two years recovering from a burst blood vessel in his spine that left him paralyzed from the waist down. The injury also forced him off the air, but he continued to host a podcast that counted down the 100 greatest albums of all time. The podcast’s final episode — featuring The Who’s Who’s Next — aired in July.

Since Graham’s injury, WIP had been using a hodgepodge of hosts to fill the slot, mainly Johnson, Rob Ellis, and Tom Kelly.

Graham’s daughter, Ava, also works on WIP’s morning show.

» READ MORE: Ruben Amaro Jr.’s new job; Joe Buck’s awkward final Fox appearance