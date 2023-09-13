Aces, Liberty top favorites to win WNBA Finals as playoffs tips off Wednesday

With the WNBA playoff matchups officially set, postseason basketball tips off on Wednesday night with a doubleheader, starting with the No. 3 seeded Connecticut Sun hosting the No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx, followed defending champion and No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces hosting the No. 8 seed Chicago Sky.

On Friday, the No. 2 seed New York Liberty will host the No. 7 seed Washington Mystics, while the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings will face off against the No. 5 seed Atlanta Dream. All four matchups will be a best-of-three format that moves to best of five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals.

There will be plenty of Philadelphia flavor across all four matchups, from North Philly native Kahleah Copper looking to push the Sky back into the WNBA Finals to Villanova great Maddy Siegrist becoming a key bench player for the Wings.

Before the season started, most sportsbooks had the Liberty and Aces priced similarly on odds boards to win the WNBA Finals, and as the playoffs begin, both teams remain at the top. Here’s a look at the odds to win the WNBA championship, along with the odds for each team to advance to the WNBA playoff semifinal.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

WNBA 2023 Championship odds (via FanDuel)

Aces: -145 Liberty: +145 Sun: +1900 Wings: +2300 Mystics: +4200 Dream: +10000 Lynx: +20000 Sky: +21000

When we last checked in on the WNBA championship odds coming out of the All-Star break, the Aces odds lead over the Liberty had shrank. On July 18, the Aces, led by 2022 MVP A’ja Wilson, were -300 to win the title, while the Liberty were valued at +250. Now, the Aces sit at -145, a slim odds lead over the Liberty, who are priced at +145 after acquiring likely 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart during the off-season.

The Sun have steadied the third spot most of the season, led by WNBA all-time triple-doubles leader Alyssa Thomas, who’s averaging 15.5 points, a league-best 9.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. Connecticut’s odds were as low as 12/1 to win the title earlier in the season, but now sit at 19/1 entering the playoffs, hoping to return to the WNBA Finals after losing in four games last season to the Aces.

Of the teams listed, no one made a bigger jump in the odds than the Wings, led by its stars, Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard, and AP Most-Improved Player of the Year Satou Sabally. Priced at +10000 to win the championship after the All-Star break, the Wings now sit at 23/1 odds to win the championship and had two wins over the Sun in August and had an impressive defeat over the Aces in July.

WNBA Playoff Round 1 odds (via FanDuel)

No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces vs No. 8 seed Chicago Sky

Series betting: Aces: -8000; Sky: +1800 Game 1 odds: Sky (+16½) @ Aces; LVA ML: -2200, O/U: 170½ (Tips off Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN)

No. 2 seed New York Liberty vs No. 7 seed Washington Mystics

Series betting: Liberty: -600; Mystics: +420 Game 1 odds: Mystics (+8½) @ Liberty; NYL ML: -460, O/U: 162½ (Tips off Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun vs No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx

Series betting: Sun: -590; Lynx: +410 Game 1 odds: Lynx (+9½) @ Sun; CONN ML: -500, O/U: 158½ (Tips off Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

No. 4 seed Dallas Wings vs No. 5 seed Atlanta Dream