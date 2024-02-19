Here’s how to get tickets to the brand-new WWE World at WrestleMania fan experience

WrestleMania XL is coming to Philadelphia in April and it promises to be an absolutely electric weekend of wrestling.

In addition to the main events at Lincoln Financial Field, WWE announced it will host WWE World at WrestleMania from April 4-8, a new fan experience at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The event will create immersive experiences for fans, hosting roundtable discussions with top WWE stars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history, according to a release. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, opportunities to meet iconic WWE stars, and exhibits honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.

WWE World at WrestleMania is the first event of Fanatics Events’ partnership with WWE.

“Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we’re excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE’s co-head of revenue strategy & development, in a release.

Tickets for all five days of the event go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m., and will be priced between $30 and $300. They can be purchased on the WWE website. WrestleMania tickets also are currently on sale.