Visiting the Shore? These hotels have everything

These days it’s hard to know whether an Airbnb, bed-and-breakfast, or a traditional hotel with all the bells and whistles of a concierge is your best bet for an overnight Shore stay. One false move and you will find yourself without toiletries or breakfast, or — worse — with a long walk to the beach.

Not to worry. We’ve culled together a list of high-rise hotels and bed-and-breakfasts featuring luxe golf courses and decadent spas. Some feature indoor dining. Others offer outdoor dining and the option for rooftop cocktails.

Make sure you check out our list before your next down the Shore visit. Listed prices vary by night.

By the sea

Eight miles from Atlantic City along Reed’s Bay in Galloway, N.J., Seaview Hotel and Golf Club sits on 670 acres of pristine greens. There is a 24-hour fitness center, nature trail, and indoor pool, as well as 296 guest rooms and 16 suites. Seaview Hotel and Golf Club is the Shore’s sandy haven for all that’s family friendly and business-focused. First opened in 1914, Seaview Hotel has hosted its share of the rich and famous like Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones as well as Grace Kelly, whose Sweet 16 was held there back in 1946.

🏛️401 South New York Rd., Galloway, N.J. 08205 🌐 seaviewdolcehotel.com, 📧 frontdesk@seaview-hotel.com, ☎️833-798-4491, 📷 @seaviewdolcehotel, 💰$199-$399 per night.

Long Beach Island’s Daddy O hotel offers guests complimentary beach bags, chairs, towels, and umbrellas for easy beach fun. The hotel’s 22 guest rooms are outfitted with rainfall showers, bath products by Malin + Goetz, and Frette linens. In addition to the flat-screen TVs and mini-fridges in each room, guests can enjoy complimentary chocolates, too. Daddy O is just 24 miles from Atlantic City, so late night attractions and shows in the gambling mecca are easy to get to.

🏛️4401 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Island, N.J. 08008 🌐 daddyolbi.com ☎️ 609-494-1300 📷 @daddyolbi 💰$229-$770 per night.

A five-minute walk to Atlantic City’s Absecon Train Station, the Pitney House bed-and-breakfast — former home to the father of Atlantic City, Dr. Jonathan Pitney — boasts eight rooms and six suites with Victorian-era private baths and fireplaces. It’s a short walk from favorite A.C. attractions like the Absecon Lighthouse, the Atlantic City Aquarium, and Tanger Outlets.

🏛️57 N. Shore Rd., Absecon, N.J. 08201 🌐 jonathanpitneyhouse.com, 📧 info@jonathanpitneyhouse.com ☎️ 609-748-0536, 📷@jonathanpitneyhouse💰$179 -$259 per night.

The interior of Ocean City’s 58-year-old Port-O-Call Hotel was inspired by the sunset over the ocean. Each of the 98 rooms is more than 300 square feet and features bedding, carpets, and paintings in warm peach, golden, and blues. Steps from the Ocean City boardwalk — with its rides, water park, arcades, and ice cream — hotel-goers can choose between deluxe and superior oceanfront rooms with balconies overlooking the water. The penthouse can accommodate eight adults.

🏛️1510 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226 🌐 portocallhotel.com, ☎️ 800-334-4546, 📷@portocallhotel💰$179 -$259 per night.

Madison Resorts opened in Cape May County’s largest hotel property in early May, combining the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and Ocean View Motel. The mega property spans two sides of a Shore city block and features more than 200 rooms, three restaurants, two pools, two hot tubs, five conference rooms, and two rooftop event spaces. (Perfect for a beachfront wedding.) Fans of doo-wop stars Frankie Valley and the Teenagers featuring Frankie Lymon will be enamored by the mid-century modern architecture and jukebox memorabilia.

🏛️7201 Ocean Ave. Wildwood Crest, N.J. 08260 🌐 madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com, ☎️ 609-474-6852, 📷 @madisonresortwildwoodcrest 💰$150-$350 per night.

R&R meets rock and roll at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The Rock Spa & Salon features deluxe king-size bed suites and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. There are 31 treatment rooms in the spa, so you shouldn’t have a problem booking a by-the-ocean massage or facial. Music fans will enjoy the Hard Rock’s memorabilia collection, boasting 82,000 items including a piano played by Frank Sinatra and a pair of Britney Spears’ boots. Stop by the Sugar Factory for old-fashioned milkshakes or indulge in a steak dinner at Council Oak Steak & Seafood. Don’t forget the outdoor restaurant, the Terrace, featuring more seasonal sunset cocktails and oceanic views.

🏛️1000 Boardwalk Atlantic City, N.J. 08401 🌐 casino.hardrock.com/atlantic-city ☎️ 1-609-449-1000, 📷@hardrockhcac, 💰$150-$350 per night