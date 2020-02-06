The rodent said it would be an early spring. And this week, we’ve got love, sex, pizza, history, fast cars, and more to keep you busy while we wait for Phil’s predictions to come true.
- Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need... roads. The Philly Auto Show is here. Whether you’re someone who likes fast, shiny things, need new wheels, are desperate entertain your kids for a few hours, or just have to see the Back to the Future DeLorean in person, we have your personal car show to-do list.
- You may not have learned this in school. Black History Untold is back with a group of scholars and artists who will kick your history knowledge up a notch. This week, they’re looking at revolutions around the world. Also in Black History Month goings-on: There’s a free screening of Harriett next week.
- So, you bought an orchid. Here’s how not to kill it. We asked the resident expert at Longwood Gardens, and he said there’s no reason to find orchids intimidating: all you have to do is follow a few simple rules.
- More useful knowledge for you this week: If you’re thinking of entering that Wookiee impression contest on all those posters? Don’t. As Stephanie Farr found out, this is not the contest you’re looking for. If you canceled a trip to China amid the coronavirus epidemic, your travel insurance probably isn’t going to cover that.
You’re a pedestrian among 11 football fields worth of cars at this gearhead paradise featuring three dozen manufacturers. Check out the flashiest new makes, like the Chevrolet Corvette and the first-ever electric Porsche Taycan, or test drive select models from Toyota, Jeep, and Volkswagen. Also not to be missed, especially if you have little ones in tow, is the Hollywood Cars display, featuring celeb vehicles, including the Fast & Furious Fleet Line Cuba Car, the Dumb and Dumber Shaggin’ Wagon, and the Toy Story-inspired Pizza Planet Truck. See our full preview of how to make the most of it. — Grace Dickinson
Feb. 8-17, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., $14 for adults, $7 for children ages 7-12, free for children under 7, phillyautoshow.com
Celebrate the year in film with the Philadelphia Film Center, showing the 92nd Academy Awards on its giant screen this Sunday. Work your own red carpet look when you get there. Tickets include complimentary drinks and light bites, and there’s a silent auction, too. Get a sitter: This party is 21+ — G.D.
6 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., $60, filmadelphia.org
Curated with the help of local sexologist Dr. Timaree Schmit, The Franklin Institute’s next after-hours event dives into all things sex through a scientific lens. You can grab a drink at this judgment-free event before exploring gender, love, attraction, relationships, and more. — G.D.
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $20, fi.edu
Stroll down Haddonfield’s Kings Highway and surrounding streets to find dozens of shops giving away chocolate to those who step through their doors. The sweets are free; if you end up buying something (for a special someone or for a special yourself), bring the receipt to the town’s info center for a chance to win a $200 town-wide gift certificate. — G.D.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, free, downtownhaddonfield.com
Exploring “Revolution” in the context of black history, the latest edition of local series Black History Untold takes over the Museum of the American Revolution this Tuesday. Hear from panelists Jamira Burley, on the Forbes “30 under 30” list for her community activism, and Mike Africa Jr., the son to two members of MOVE 9. Philadelphia-based vocalist Lee Mo and international slam poetry champion Jamal Parker will also perform. Check out our full preview of the event. — G.D.
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., $10, amrevmuseum.org
Shut down your laptop, put your phone away, and put pen to paper. Hotel Palomar has a pop-up love letter writing desk, tucked inside the hotel’s living room, for both guests and locals. The desk is stocked with pens and stationery supplies, as will as a stack of books of love letters and poems for those who need a bit of inspiration. When you’re finished, drop it in the hotel’s mailbox for free stamp-and-delivery services. — G.D.
Through February 29, Hotel Palomar, 117 S. 17th St., free, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com
Take a two-wheeled tour of Philly’s vegan pizza scene during this Sunday afternoon “pizza crawl.” Tickets include stops at three slice spots — Pizza Brain, Slice Pizzeria, and Triangle Tavern — and 100% of the proceeds will go to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit that rescues farm animals. — G.D.
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, starts at Pizza Brain, 2313 Frankford Ave., $15, eventbrite.com
Philly Theatre Week kicks off Friday, Feb. 6, with improv shows, a Harriet-Tubman-themed play, a comedic look at Catholic guilt, and more. Head to an opening night performance, and then pick from nine more days of live theater, panels, concerts, and other events, some of which are free. Here are our picks for hot tix worth snagging — G.D.
Feb. 6-16, locations and prices vary, theatrephiladelphia.org
British soul man Michael Kiwanuka grew his fan base when “Cold Little Heart” was used on the HBO series Big Little Lies. The songwriter, who recalls such vocalists as Bill Withers and Van Morrison, made the most of his higher profile by delivering Kiwanuka, his third and best album. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Monday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., sold out, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
On his most recent album, 2017’s Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter paid tribute to his primary influence: his mother’s collection of old Cole albums, his gateway to both jazz and singing. Porter will, no doubt, dip into the Cole songbook when he comes to Verizon Hall on Monday, but he will also have the chance to preview his new album of original compositions, due in April. All Rise sprawls: 16 songs over nearly two hours, with smooth jazz and R&B, contemporary and traditional gospel, heartfelt ballads and dramatic big-band stomps. Porter’s inviting baritone vocals — reminiscent, at times, of Bill Withers or Stevie Wonder — unifies it all, no matter what the style. — Steve Klinge
7:30 p.m. Monday, Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts, 300 S. Broad St., $29-$79, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
Going back to his days with R&B-soul group Tony! Toni! Toné! in the 1990s, Raphael Saadiq has been a master showman. His new album Jimmy Lee, named after his late brother, makes his music personal like never before. — D.D.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 East Allen St., $35, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Garcia Peoples aren’t easy to pin down, which is apt given their tendency to stretch their songs into shape-shifting journeys. Their name nods at their guitar-centric Grateful Dead lineage, but on One Step Behind, their most recent album (and third in eighteen months), the sextet explores Steve Reich-like serial repetition, soulful keyboard-based freak-outs, ’60s psych-folk lyricism, free-jazz sax soloing, and proggy abstractions — all in the course of the mind-blowing 32-minute title track. The Rutherford, N.J., band has local connections, working with Philly producer Jeff Zeigler and backing guitarist Chris Forsyth, and Friday they will turn Boot & Saddle into an epic jam session. — Steve Klinge
8:30 p.m., Friday, Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St., $12, 267-639-4528, bootandsaddlephilly.com
Since emerging from the Jersey Shore more than four decades ago in the wake of Bruce Springsteen’s success, Southside Johnny Lyon has not changed much musically as leader of the Asbury Jukes. (He has had some interesting and ambitious side projects, though.) And why should the raspy-voiced singer change? His brand of horn-stoked rock-and-soul may not be the most fashionable sound, but it has stood the test of time, and remains as sturdy and crowd-pleasing as ever. — Nick Cristiano
8 p.m. Thursday, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $45-$56, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com
The music of composer David First traverses so many disparate genres and disciplines that even two nights can barely scratch the surface. Bowerbird’s career-spanning composer portrait is a noble effort, encompassing hypnotic drone works, exploratory pop songs, and avant-rock minimalism. The program reaches significantly back into First’s Philly roots, reconvening his groundbreaking experimental punk band The Notekillers and including a piece inspired by his ill-fated tenure leading a Mummers string band. — Shaun Brady
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., $12-$20, bowerbird.org
As the daughter of Hi label 60s R&B legend Syl Johnson, sultry soul singer Syleena Johnson’s musical history casts a long shadow over her work. The intimacies of her personal life, too, has informed her take on traditional R&B on albums including Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness, Chapter 4: Labor Pains and Chapter 6: Couples Therapy. Johnson’s newly released album, Woman, then, is another stirring volume in that deep-diving book of love and realness. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m., Friday, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $25-$30, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com/philadelphia