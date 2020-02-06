The rodent said it would be an early spring. And this week, we’ve got love, sex, pizza, history, fast cars, and more to keep you busy while we wait for Phil’s predictions to come true.

Related stories

thingstodo@inquirer.com

You bought an orchid. Don't panic.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
You bought an orchid. Don't panic.

CARS

Philadelphia Auto Show

You’re a pedestrian among 11 football fields worth of cars at this gearhead paradise featuring three dozen manufacturers. Check out the flashiest new makes, like the Chevrolet Corvette and the first-ever electric Porsche Taycan, or test drive select models from Toyota, Jeep, and Volkswagen. Also not to be missed, especially if you have little ones in tow, is the Hollywood Cars display, featuring celeb vehicles, including the Fast & Furious Fleet Line Cuba Car, the Dumb and Dumber Shaggin’ Wagon, and the Toy Story-inspired Pizza Planet Truck. See our full preview of how to make the most of it. — Grace Dickinson

Feb. 8-17, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., $14 for adults, $7 for children ages 7-12, free for children under 7, phillyautoshow.com

OSCARS

7th annual Philadelphia Film Center Oscars Party & Screening

Celebrate the year in film with the Philadelphia Film Center, showing the 92nd Academy Awards on its giant screen this Sunday. Work your own red carpet look when you get there. Tickets include complimentary drinks and light bites, and there’s a silent auction, too. Get a sitter: This party is 21+ — G.D.

6 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., $60, filmadelphia.org

SCIENCE

Science After Hours: Let’s Talk About Sex

Curated with the help of local sexologist Dr. Timaree Schmit, The Franklin Institute’s next after-hours event dives into all things sex through a scientific lens. You can grab a drink at this judgment-free event before exploring gender, love, attraction, relationships, and more. — G.D.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $20, fi.edu

The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours is all about sex (and science).
Darryl Moran/The Franklin Institute
The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours is all about sex (and science).

GALENTINE’S DAY

Haddonfield’s GALentine Chocolate Crawl

Stroll down Haddonfield’s Kings Highway and surrounding streets to find dozens of shops giving away chocolate to those who step through their doors. The sweets are free; if you end up buying something (for a special someone or for a special yourself), bring the receipt to the town’s info center for a chance to win a $200 town-wide gift certificate. — G.D.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, free, downtownhaddonfield.com

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Untold: Revolution

Exploring “Revolution” in the context of black history, the latest edition of local series Black History Untold takes over the Museum of the American Revolution this Tuesday. Hear from panelists Jamira Burley, on the Forbes “30 under 30” list for her community activism, and Mike Africa Jr., the son to two members of MOVE 9. Philadelphia-based vocalist Lee Mo and international slam poetry champion Jamal Parker will also perform. Check out our full preview of the event. — G.D.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., $10, amrevmuseum.org

The next installment of the Black History Untold series unfolds this Tuesday at the Museum of the American Revolution.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The next installment of the Black History Untold series unfolds this Tuesday at the Museum of the American Revolution.

LOVE

Love Letter Writing Desk

Shut down your laptop, put your phone away, and put pen to paper. Hotel Palomar has a pop-up love letter writing desk, tucked inside the hotel’s living room, for both guests and locals. The desk is stocked with pens and stationery supplies, as will as a stack of books of love letters and poems for those who need a bit of inspiration. When you’re finished, drop it in the hotel’s mailbox for free stamp-and-delivery services. — G.D.

Through February 29, Hotel Palomar, 117 S. 17th St., free, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com

FOOD

Vegan Pizza Crawl on Bikes

Take a two-wheeled tour of Philly’s vegan pizza scene during this Sunday afternoon “pizza crawl.” Tickets include stops at three slice spots — Pizza Brain, Slice Pizzeria, and Triangle Tavern — and 100% of the proceeds will go to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit that rescues farm animals. — G.D.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, starts at Pizza Brain, 2313 Frankford Ave., $15, eventbrite.com

The vegan meatless meat lover's pizza at Slice Pizzeria, 431 E. Girard Ave.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The vegan meatless meat lover's pizza at Slice Pizzeria, 431 E. Girard Ave.

THEATER

Philly Theatre Week

Philly Theatre Week kicks off Friday, Feb. 6, with improv shows, a Harriet-Tubman-themed play, a comedic look at Catholic guilt, and more. Head to an opening night performance, and then pick from nine more days of live theater, panels, concerts, and other events, some of which are free. Here are our picks for hot tix worth snagging — G.D.

Feb. 6-16, locations and prices vary, theatrephiladelphia.org

MUSIC

Michael Kiwanuka

British soul man Michael Kiwanuka grew his fan base when “Cold Little Heart” was used on the HBO series Big Little Lies. The songwriter, who recalls such vocalists as Bill Withers and Van Morrison, made the most of his higher profile by delivering Kiwanuka, his third and best album. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Monday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., sold out, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com

Michael Kiwanuka's music found new ears because of the show "Big Little Lies."
Richard Gray/PA Wire / MCT
Michael Kiwanuka's music found new ears because of the show "Big Little Lies."

Gregory Porter

On his most recent album, 2017’s Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter paid tribute to his primary influence: his mother’s collection of old Cole albums, his gateway to both jazz and singing. Porter will, no doubt, dip into the Cole songbook when he comes to Verizon Hall on Monday, but he will also have the chance to preview his new album of original compositions, due in April. All Rise sprawls: 16 songs over nearly two hours, with smooth jazz and R&B, contemporary and traditional gospel, heartfelt ballads and dramatic big-band stomps. Porter’s inviting baritone vocals — reminiscent, at times, of Bill Withers or Stevie Wonder — unifies it all, no matter what the style. — Steve Klinge

7:30 p.m. Monday, Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts, 300 S. Broad St., $29-$79, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org

Raphael Saadiq

Going back to his days with R&B-soul group Tony! Toni! Toné! in the 1990s, Raphael Saadiq has been a master showman. His new album Jimmy Lee, named after his late brother, makes his music personal like never before. — D.D.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 East Allen St., $35, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com

Raphael Saadiq is at The Fillmore on Wednesday.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Raphael Saadiq is at The Fillmore on Wednesday.

Garcia Peoples

Garcia Peoples aren’t easy to pin down, which is apt given their tendency to stretch their songs into shape-shifting journeys. Their name nods at their guitar-centric Grateful Dead lineage, but on One Step Behind, their most recent album (and third in eighteen months), the sextet explores Steve Reich-like serial repetition, soulful keyboard-based freak-outs, ’60s psych-folk lyricism, free-jazz sax soloing, and proggy abstractions — all in the course of the mind-blowing 32-minute title track. The Rutherford, N.J., band has local connections, working with Philly producer Jeff Zeigler and backing guitarist Chris Forsyth, and Friday they will turn Boot & Saddle into an epic jam session. — Steve Klinge

8:30 p.m., Friday, Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St., $12, 267-639-4528, bootandsaddlephilly.com

Southside Johnny

Since emerging from the Jersey Shore more than four decades ago in the wake of Bruce Springsteen’s success, Southside Johnny Lyon has not changed much musically as leader of the Asbury Jukes. (He has had some interesting and ambitious side projects, though.) And why should the raspy-voiced singer change? His brand of horn-stoked rock-and-soul may not be the most fashionable sound, but it has stood the test of time, and remains as sturdy and crowd-pleasing as ever. — Nick Cristiano

8 p.m. Thursday, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $45-$56, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com

Southside Johnny's sound hasn't changed much, but it still works.
Southside Johnny's sound hasn't changed much, but it still works.

David First: Same Animal, Different Cages

The music of composer David First traverses so many disparate genres and disciplines that even two nights can barely scratch the surface. Bowerbird’s career-spanning composer portrait is a noble effort, encompassing hypnotic drone works, exploratory pop songs, and avant-rock minimalism. The program reaches significantly back into First’s Philly roots, reconvening his groundbreaking experimental punk band The Notekillers and including a piece inspired by his ill-fated tenure leading a Mummers string band. — Shaun Brady

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., $12-$20, bowerbird.org

Syleena Johnson

As the daughter of Hi label 60s R&B legend Syl Johnson, sultry soul singer Syleena Johnson’s musical history casts a long shadow over her work. The intimacies of her personal life, too, has informed her take on traditional R&B on albums including Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness, Chapter 4: Labor Pains and Chapter 6: Couples Therapy. Johnson’s newly released album, Woman, then, is another stirring volume in that deep-diving book of love and realness. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m., Friday, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $25-$30, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com/philadelphia

Syleena Johnson is in town this week.
Annie Rice / AP
Syleena Johnson is in town this week.