On his most recent album, 2017’s Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter paid tribute to his primary influence: his mother’s collection of old Cole albums, his gateway to both jazz and singing. Porter will, no doubt, dip into the Cole songbook when he comes to Verizon Hall on Monday, but he will also have the chance to preview his new album of original compositions, due in April. All Rise sprawls: 16 songs over nearly two hours, with smooth jazz and R&B, contemporary and traditional gospel, heartfelt ballads and dramatic big-band stomps. Porter’s inviting baritone vocals — reminiscent, at times, of Bill Withers or Stevie Wonder — unifies it all, no matter what the style. — Steve Klinge