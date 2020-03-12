Natural light hacks: Don't have windows? That doesn't have to limit your plant options. Invest in a full spectrum UV light, Cooper says, and you can grow all of the sun-loving succulents your heart desires.

“You can get bulbs that screw into any ordinary desk lamp,” says Cooper. “Keep the plants under the light while you’re at work. Turn it off when you go home, and they’ll get by until you show up the next day.”