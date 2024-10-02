The ultimate neighborhood guide on where to eat, drink, and play in Collingswood

On a recent afternoon in September, chef Josué Santiago Negrón prepared a fresh batch of fluffy croissants inside Dulce Artisan Pastry on Haddon Avenue. Just up the street, a group of middle schoolers crowds into Cafe Antonio’s for slices of buffalo chicken pizza after school. As yellow leaves drift onto the sidewalks of Collingswood, residents and visitors stroll through town, coffees in hand.

Philadelphians can easily venture into this South Jersey township — which feels almost like the fictional Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls — thanks to the PATCO Speedline station just steps away from the town center.

“It really is a town where the people who live here walk around all the time,” said Cindy Schreiber, owner of Clutter Vintage and a resident of Collingswood for 22 years. “People know each other — Collingswood really is that small-town vibe.”

Just over six miles from Center City, the township is bordered by South Park Drive to the north, Route 130 to the west, Newtown Lake to the south, and East Cuthbert Boulevard to the east, according to the town map. Though it’s a dry town, Collingswood offers plenty of BYOB restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, a brewery, a nonalcoholic bar, and a historic theater.

For Negrón, Collingswood’s walkability and accessibility are what set it apart. “For someone who grew up in a different country [similar to here], this is the place to be,” said the chef who hails from Puerto Rico. “You have everything conveniently located that you can just walk to.”

The town’s demographics have shifted over the years as families move in and out, with some young people from Philadelphia now calling the suburb home. But one thing remains constant: a strong sense of community, said Paula Alban, owner of the Candy Jar by 1892, the local confectionary store.

“I think that’s one of the best parts of being a business owner in Collingswood — to have that connection with customers who become friends and family,” she said. The town’s many events, from porch concerts to book festivals, help foster that community spirit.

Much of that hustle and bustle happens on Haddon Avenue, where locals browse the shelves at Secret Origins Comics & More, shop for specialty groceries at Haddon Culinary, or settle in at Revolution Coffee Roasters with a pumpkin spice latte.

But that’s only scratching the surface of what this South Jersey township has to offer.

Here’s how to spend the day in Collingswood:

An array of Mezza dishes, both cold and hot, sit on a table at Li Beirut restaurant in Collingswood, NJ on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Li Beirut is a new Lebanese restaurant on Collings Avenue. Read more HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Where to eat in Collingswood

Li Beirut

Inside this bustling Lebanese BYOB, chef Patricia Massoud serves dishes from her childhood in Lebanon. Her husband, Tony, co-owner and host, greets guests with bowls of mezze — hummus, fried kibbeh — and platters of charcoal-grilled lamb chops, kafta kebab sausages, and tajin (baked fish, tahini sauce, caramelized onions). And for those looking for an all-inclusive meal, try the Taste of Lebanon, which comes with mezze, an entree, and a dessert like baklava or Lebanese milk pudding.

📍619 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08107, 📞 856-477-2105, 🌐 libeirutnj.com

The Pop Shop

Slide into a retro booth at this 1950s-style diner for breakfast favorites like cookie dough pancakes and biscuit scrambles smothered in sausage gravy. For lunch or dinner, try the club burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, or loaded fries. Be sure to order a shake — like the pumpkin latte milkshake with peach boba or the What’s Shakin’ Bacon shake with vanilla ice cream, bacon bits, and pancake syrup.

📍729 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-869-0111, 🌐 thepopshopusa.com

Villa Barone

Giovanni Barone and his family know a thing or two about lasagna Bolognese and Neapolitan pies. For over 30 years, the family-run Villa Barone has been a staple in Collingswood’s robust Italian restaurant selection. Whether you’re in the patio seating on the sidewalk outside or settled into the comfy seating inside, enjoy penne tartufo with herb-rubbed smoked prosciutto, classic Neapolitan pizza, and eggplant Parmigiana for lunch or dinner.

📍753 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-858-2999, 🌐 villabaronesite.com

Dulce Artisanal Bakery offers an array of French-inspired pastries in Collingswood. Read more Hira Qureshi

Dulce Artisanal Pastry Shop

Wander into chef Josué Santiago Negrón‘s pastry shop on the weekends for homemade mallorcas — fluffy sweet Puerto Rican bread — and guava and cheese danishes. On the weekdays, the 10-year-old bakery offers a wide selection of French-inspired pastries that combine Negrón‘s culinary experience with seasonal ingredients. Find dulce de leche tart, beer brownie and breads (incorporating New Jersey brew from Eight & Sand Beer Co.), and churro cruffins, along with a variety of cookies, sandwiches and quiche, and Royal Mile Coffee Roasters coffee.

📍740A Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-942-0254, 🌐 dulcecollingswood.com

Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen

This small BYOB, across from Li Beirut, specializes in ceviches, pollo la brasa, and other Peruvian staples. Cousins Carlos and Kiko Cervantes run the restaurant, which features dishes like pan-fried mahi mahi filet with salsa criolla (red onion salsa) and fired yuca smothered in a mild aji amarillo pepper cheese sauce. Wash it all down with house-made chicha morada, a refreshing purple corn drink.

📍624 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08107, 📞 856-854-6888, 🌐 kikosperuviankitchen.com

Mercantile 1888 is a vintage store and nonalcoholic bar in Collingswood. Read more Hira Qureshi

Where to drink in Collingswood

Mercantile 1888

After perusing the vintage finds and locally sourced items in the store, consider settling in at the rustic bar in the back for expertly crafted nonalcoholic cocktails. Mercantile 1888′s zero-proof bar, stocked with popular nonalcoholic brands, offers an alternative establishment in this dry town. Sip on a spicy blood orange margarita made with Monday mezcal, a cosmopolitan with Seedlip botanical blend, a salted caramel old-fashioned with Ritual whiskey, or a dirty martini made with Amethyst vodka dupe. There are also nonalcoholic wines and beers, along with small bites like a charcuterie tray, locally sourced Sparrow’s popcorn, and nuts for snacking.

📍765 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-701-6187, 🌐 mercantile1888.com

Revolution Coffee Roasters

This small-batch coffee roaster, founded by two friends in 2013, offers a variety of drinks from macchiatos to cold brew. Pick up beans to brew at home, or order a special like the Portuguese sweet coffee, mazagran.

📍809 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-240-0640, 🌐 revolutioncoffeeroasters.com

Raccoon Taproom

Swedesboro Brewing Co. founder Marvin Bowe opened a second location for his popular brewery in Collingswood in June. Raccoon Taproom, which sits in the former Devil’s Creek Brewery’s address, brews hazy IPAs, witbiers, pale ales, and more. Try the Flying Steagle lager for a clean flavor or the Our First Lady saison for a citrusy aroma exclusively at Collingswood’s newest brewery.

📍1 Powell Lane, Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-240-7519, 🌐 swedesborobrewing.com

Candy Jar owner Paula Alban In her shop along Haddon Avenue in downtown Collingswood Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 Read more Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Things to do in Collingswood

The Candy Jar by 1892

Inside Paula Alban’s confectionary store, folks will find chocolate covered pretzels and gummy bears, truffle chocolates, bark with pistachios and M&Ms, dark chocolate orange peels, Swedish fish, and so much more homemade candy. Alban’s mission is to be the “sweetest and happiest” spot in town with an assortment of sweets that offer a bit of nostalgia — think truffles galore — along with her takes on modern trends like the viral Dubai chocolate bars.

📍721 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-833-1010, 🌐 thecandyjarby1892.com

House Finch

Kara Guerrieri wants to help people explore the nature in their backyard. Wander into her store House Finch and find all the tools needed to do so. Collingswood’s supply and gift shop for suburban birders sells bird feeders, suet, cylinders, and bulk birdseeds in recyclable grain bags. Guerrieri’s mission is to help reduce single-use plastic bags in the birding industry one grain bag at a time.

📍740 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-202-7623, 🌐 housefinchnaturestore.com

Collingswood Book Festival

Every year, the township invites readers and writers to come together for a daylong festival. A number of authors present and exhibitors set up on Haddon Avenue. Folks can find books, food, literary games, and other activities at the community-run fest. This year, the festival will be Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍Haddon Avenue, 🌐 collingswood.com

Clutter Vintage is filled with secondhand and handmade items, from furniture to candle holders. Read more Hira Qureshi

Clutter Vintage

Pop by Cindy Schreiber‘s vintage and handmade store. From chess game boards to Halloween blow molds, vintage and upcycled items clutter the shop on Haddon Avenue. Schreiber opened Clutter Vintage nine years ago on a whim, leaving her full-time job to pursue her passion for secondhand items. “Anything to keep [them] out of a landfill — recycle it all,” she said.

📍697 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-833-1112, 🌐 cluttervintage.com

Songbird Karaoke

Book a private suite for a karaoke night for you and your crew. Songbird Karaoke offers nine suites to sing with two to 50 of your favorite people ($40 per hour to $260 per hour). Karaoke singers will find more than 38,000 songs to choose from — think Frank Sinatra, Taylor Swift, K-Pop, and Bollywood hits. YouTube is also available if you can’t find your go-to karaoke song. Download the healsonic app to check out the selection before you go. And if you get hungry, Songbird has partnered with township restaurants, including Cafe Antonio’s, the Pop Shop, and Healthy Garden — BYO beer, wine, and celebration cake/cupcakes for the party.

📍790 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-869-SING (7464), 🌐 songbirdkaraoke.com

Collingswood Farmers Market

Every Saturday from May through Thanksgiving, the Collingswood Farmers Market hosts a variety of vendors offering local produce and goods under the PATCO High Speedline. There is a robust group of vendors, including New Jersey farms and neighboring restaurants, set up no matter the weather. Farms at the market offer preorders for pickup and home delivery.

📍 Collings and Irvin Avenues, 🌐 collingswoodmarket.com