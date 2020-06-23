This route clocks in at just under 50 miles roundtrip, and takes about four to five hours, depending on your pace. You’ll start at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Instead of turning at Falls Bridge as you would for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Loop (see above), continue straight for a half-mile until you hit Ridge Avenue. At this point, you’ll take a left on the road for a short stretch, following Ridge Avenue until it connects to Main Street. Ride Main Street through Manayunk for about a half-mile to Lock Street, at which point you can pick back up on the Schuylkill River Trail, and cruise the final 18 miles to Valley Forge on a peaceful, tree-lined path.