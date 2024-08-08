While some may say Charli XCX’s “brat summer” is dead, Philadelphia is keeping the pop culture phenomenon alive into September with themed drinks and dance parties.

Charli XCX’s new album, Brat, released in June, embraces a chartreuse aesthetic that celebrates being honest and unapologetically yourself. This sentiment reached the national political stage when the English pop star tweeted, “Kamala IS brat,” endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, with Harris’ campaign sharing brat memes in response.

From dance parties to lime green cocktails, Philadelphia offers plenty of ways to have a very bratty summer, culminating in Charli gracing Philly with a concert on Sept. 25.

Charli XCX ‘brat summer’ drink specials in Philly

48 Record Bar

Philly’s audiophile cocktail bar, 48 Record Bar, inspired by Japan’s “jazz kissas” vinyl-listening culture, offers a brat green-colored cocktail called the “Lucky Number” for $14. It’s a complex concoction of citrus vodka, lemon, cucumber, mint bitters, egg white, and green chartreuse herbal liqueur.

Advertisement

📍48 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, P 19106, ✉️ info@48recordbar.com, 🌐 48recordbar.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

With panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall, and the Philly Museum of Art, sip on the Brat Girl cocktail at Assembly Rooftop Lounge. The $17 frozen cocktail, a mix of midrib, vodka, lemon, lime, and simple syrup, is the perfectly bright green for all the brat girlies.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

Cake Life Bake Shop

This August, Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown, famous for baking Beyoncé's birthday cake, is celebrating brat summer. The trans-owned artisanal bakery is offering chocolate-strawberry Bratcakes to honor Queen Charli. Sink your teeth into the $5.50 bright green frosted chocolate cupcake with a black glitter-dipped cherry on top.

📍1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 215-268-7343, 🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com

The Elephant

Finding the right cocktail for a brat summer isn’t hard at The Elephant in Center City. They serve a cocktail named Brat, made with fresh watermelon juice, vodka, lemon and lime juice, matcha, basil, and salt for $10. It’s garnished with a watermelon slice and best enjoyed while dancing with friends.

📍1500 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 📷 @theelephantphl

Oltremare and Oloroso

Both Oloroso Spanish tapas bar and Oltremare Italian restaurant offer the bratty cocktail Jolly Green. It’s a bold green drink made with gin, Midori, lime, yuzu, and egg white.

📍1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-324-3014, 🌐 olorosophl.com

📍121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 445-223-2093, 🌐 oltremarephl.com

Charli XCX ‘brat summer’ dance parties

Center City’s historic bar and dance club, Franky Bradley’s, is hosting a drag tribute to Brat on Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. Presented by doll.redacted, Luis and Savvy Baby, and starring Esme Eventide, Mew Ikki, Xtrella, Little Piece, Jo-sephine Steel. Buy $15 tickets on Eventbrite, and don’t miss the “keep bumpin’ that” after-party directly following the show for $10.

📍1320 Chancellor St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-735-0735, 🌐 eventbrite.com

Fabrika is hosting a brat party in Fishtown on Aug. 16, featuring pop-up drag performances and club music that would make Charli XCX proud. RSVP before 11 p.m. for free entry; after, it’s $10 online and $20 at the door. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍1108 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 215-203-0202, 🌐 fabrikaphilly.com

Evil Genius Brewing Co. is calling all 365 party girls to the Fishtown brewery on Saturday, Aug. 31, from noon to 5 p.m. for dancing that’ll be so Julia, exclusive Brat-themed summer beers, and limited edition Brat beer T-shirts for sale.

📍727 N Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 215-425-6820, 🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com

Finish off brat summer with the Queen Brat herself Charli XCX for her concert at Wells Fargo Center alongside Troye Sivan on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for more than $150 on Ticketmaster.

📍3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-336-3600, 🌐 wellsfargocenterphilly.com