It might be the perfect pandemic movie night: Drive-in movies are back in fashion.

In Pennsylvania, it’s easy: The state has about 28 drive-ins with 45 screens — only New York has more, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.

Here are a dozen drive-in theaters, all within about 150 miles of Center City — including a couple that are out-of-state.

For a quick-ish trip

New Jersey’s only drive-in theater has two screens, each showing a different double feature. Don’t miss: The extensive food menu, with cheesesteaks, shrimp with brown rice, and pulled pork sandwiches. If you want to bring your own food, you’ll need a $20 food permit.

📍 2203 Delsea Dr., Vineland, N.J., ↔️ 43 miles from Center City, 💲 $11 per person, kids 3 and younger free, 📞 856-696-0011, 🌐 delseadrive-in.com

Opened in 1934, Shankweiler’s says it’s the second oldest drive-in in America. Don’t miss: Hike before your flick: Trexler Nature Preserve is a 10-minute drive away, with nearly 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and more.

📍4540 Shankweiler Rd., Orefield, ↔️ 61 miles from Center City, 💲 $11 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, free for children 2 and under, 📞 610-481-0800, 🌐 shankweilers.com

This Lehigh Valley drive-in has been around since 1946, and features double features on two screens. Don’t miss: There’s lots of hiking near Becky’s, including a trailhead on the Appalachian Trail. And you can bring your pup, too: Pets are allowed at the drive-in.

📍4548 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, ↔️ 74 miles from Center City, 💲 $11 for ages 13 and up, $7 for kids 3 to 12, children 2 and under are free, 📞 610-767-2249, 🌐 beckysdi.com

Open since 1949, the Mahoning Drive-In Theater says it has the “largest CinemaScope screen in Pennsylvania” at 109 feet, and show only classics on 35mm film. Don’t miss: The theater really goes for it with films, and encourages cosplay and photo ops, as well as offering themed food and live dj sets. Plus, you can truly make a night of it: You can buy an overnight pass and camp there til morning.

📍635 Seneca Rd., Lehighton, ↔️ 81 miles from Center City, 💲 $10 for adults, free for kids 4 and under, 📞 610-683-7243, 🌐 mahoningdit.com

If you’re willing to travel a bit

Bengies in Maryland has a massive 120-foot by 52-foot theater screen, which it claims is the largest in the country. Don’t miss: The Bengies snack bar has everything from 16-inch pizzas and egg rolls to caramel apples and cotton candy.

📍3417 Eastern Blvd., Middle River, MD, ↔️ 95 miles from Center City, 💲 $12.50 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 10, 📞 410-687-5627, 🌐 bengies.com

Moonlite Drive-In sat idle for about 30 years before reopening in 2019. Don’t miss: Francis Slocum State Park is about a 10-minute drive away, with 1,035 acres of outdoor fun, including a pool, lake, and hiking and mountain biking trails.

📍1190 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming, ↔️ 115 miles from Center City, 💲 $8 for adults, $5 for children 3 to 11, 📞 570-817-1583, 🌐 facebook.com/moonlitedriveinllc

Haar’s Drive-In has been running since 1953. Don’t miss: Make a trek to a section of the Appalachian Trail in Mount Holly Springs, about a 20-minute drive away.

📍185 Logan Rd., Dillsburg, ↔️ 115 miles from Center City, 💲 $10 for 3 and up, 2 and under are free, 📞 717-432-8246, 🌐 haars.com/drive-in

This Dauphin County drive-in is open Fridays and Saturdays. Don’t miss: You can order concessions ahead of time online, with burgers, pizza, and, of course, popcorn.

📍813 E. Market St., Lykens, ↔️ 118 miles from Center City, 💲 $7 for ages 12 and over, $4 for children 3 to 11, kids 2 and under free, 📞 717-360-8876, 🌐 skyvudrivein.com

For a full-day film adventure

Garden is a two-screen drive-in in Luzerne County. Don’t miss: Garden Drive-In also has a large flea market, open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍26 US-11, Hunlock Creek, ↔️ 124 miles from Center City, 💲 $7 per person, children 2 and younger free, 📞570-735-5933, 🌐 gardendrivein.com

Circle Drive-In has been open since 1949. Don’t miss: On Sundays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., the site hosts a giant flea market and farmers market. And every October, the drive-in hosts a big haunted movie attraction Circle of Screams.

📍1911 Scranton Carbondale Hwy., Scranton, ↔️ 131 miles from Center City, 💲 $8 for 12 and up, $5 for children ages 3 to 11, 📞 570-489-5731, 🌐 circledrive-in.com

Located in Cumberland County, this drive-in has been at it since 1952. Don’t miss: Concessions options include hot dogs, cheeseburgers, popcorn, and nachos — and there’s an on-site playground area.

📍715 Centerville Rd., Newville, ↔️ 137 miles from Center City, 💲 $10 for adults, $4 for children 3-12, free for kids under 3, 📞 717-776-5212, 🌐 81fun.com

Located in Northumberland County, Point Drive-In features three screens, which show double features. You can buy a season pass, $200 gets you a season of movies with two adults and up to two kids; $125 gets you a pass for two adults, or $75 if you want to watch solo. Add a popcorn pass for $25 and you get a small bag of popcorn everytime you see a movie. Don’t miss: Tire out the kiddos at nearby Hess Recreation Area, with a skatepark, fishing in Mahoning Creek, and softball fields.

📍3569 Point Township Dr., Northumberland, ↔️ 153 miles from Center City, 💲 $7 per person, children 3 and under and adults over 100 free, 📞 570-275-9926, 🌐 facebook.com/pointdrivein

This article has been updated since it first published.

