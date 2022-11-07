.

It’s official — I’ve hit my two-year anniversary in Philly. This lovable, quirky city has made a neat little home in my heart with its inventive dining, comforting drinks and fun things to do. To celebrate, I’m eating paffuto pie and other Italian treats at neighborhood pop-ups, sipping on hot shai on Baltimore Avenue, and checking out the debut of a renowned Philly-native artist’s solo exhibition.

Eat

If you’re headed to Wissahickon Brewing Company in East Falls, you can get your hands on a paffuto pie — a Neopolitan-style pizza topped with pork and beef bolognese, crispy garlic, smoked mozzarella and pickled peppers from Paffuto Philly in collaboration with the Char pizza pop-up. But if you can’t make it out there, have no fear. Jacob Loeffler and Dan Griffiths of Paffuto Philly have two other pop-ups for you.

On Sunday, the duo will be at Hale & True Cider Co. in Queen Village hosting a collaborative dinner with Hummingbird Island. Enjoy jerk pork hoagies (braised in Hale & True cider) with smoked mornay and garlic gremolata, broccoli rabe callaloo with white beans and Italian sausage, and delicata squash provisions pie, a standard pie dough typically filled with cassava or sweet potato puree with herbs, tomato sauce and lots of cheese. And be sure to mark Nov. 21 on your calendar for more Paffuto Philly — popping up at Burrito Feliz, where porchetta torta sandwiches and possibly a tres leches tiramisu will be served.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 instagram.com/paffutophilly

Drink

When the weather dips below 60 degrees, I like to pop into my favorite yellow Ethiopian cafe on Baltimore Avenue for their homeland shai. Demelash Demessie , who co-owns Buna Cafe with his wife chef Belaynesh Wondimagegnehu , pours out the tea in a plain white ceramic mug with a kind smile. Infused with black pepper, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and thyme, the tea immediately warms my chilly insides with the first sip. Whether I’m staying in the cafe to read or taking the tea to go, I always pick out a dessert (think: baklava, red velvet cake, tiramisu) in the display case up front or order sambusa to accompany the cozy drink.

📍 5121 Baltimore Ave., 📞 610-615-8575, 🌐 bunacafephilly.com

Do

Philly-native artist King Saladeen debuts his homage to his hometown in this Friday at Corridor Contemporary. Titled “No Middle Cla$$”, the show centers the artist’s self taught skills in a multi-media approach. The exhibition runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with free admission and refreshments. RSVP on Eventbrite, but walk-ins are welcome.

📍1315 Frankford Avenue, 🌐 corridor-contemporary.com