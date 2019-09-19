Rather than simply celebrate the 21st anniversary of their trip-hop classic Mezzanine, Massive Attack have chosen to deconstruct it. With the help of filmmaker Adam Curtis, they are using their old foreboding songs such as “Inertia Creeps” to comment on our present data-driven, privacy-compromised culture. They have extracted songs that were sampled from or alluded to on the album (by the Cure, the Velvet Underground, and Pete Seeger) and added them as full cover versions in the set list. Best of all, longtime leaders Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall have brought along two of the album’s guest vocalists, reggae great Horace Andy and the Cocteau Twins’ transcendent and elusive Elizabeth Fraser. The sold-out show, rescheduled from the spring, would be notable just for the opportunity to hear Fraser sing “Teardrops.” — S.K.