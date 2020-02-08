Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza (through March 22, Longwood Gardens). Step into a rainbow of color during the annual orchid takeover of Longwood Gardens’ conservatory. As always, the greenhouse will be filled with thousands of beautiful orchids, this year spanning a wider color palette than ever before. Flower enthusiasts can look out for vibrant purple-colored Vanda, salmon-hued Phalaenopsis, golden Oncidium, and more, some of which will be hanging as part of elevated displays. On select dates, the heated conservatory hosts musical performances, too. (610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org)