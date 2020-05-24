This popular play party is led by Jen Brevoort of PopUp Play, the group that would be offering kids’ activations at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Summerfest, or Cherry Street Pier, if, well, you know … Instead, she’s hosting 30 or so lucky kids a week — some from as far away as Washington State or Pakistan — in a Zoom meeting where they learn to use stuff they have at home to create a beach party (May 24), slime (May 31), a kite (June 14), a Rube Goldberg machine (June 14), an obstacle course (June 21), and a song, along with accompanying musical instrument (June 28).