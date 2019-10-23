Free outdoor art has popped up in three locations on the east side of the Center City, including a “ghost ship” haunting the Ben Franklin Bridge, a fleet of floating wonders near the Independence Seaport Museum, and a fountain in Franklin Square that dances to the Rocky theme song. Here’s a quick guide to the buzz around the three new eye-catching installations — and tips on how to create a standout smartphone photo that will be the envy of your Instagram audience.