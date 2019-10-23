Free outdoor art has popped up in three locations on the east side of the Center City, including a “ghost ship” haunting the Ben Franklin Bridge, a fleet of floating wonders near the Independence Seaport Museum, and a fountain in Franklin Square that dances to the Rocky theme song. Here’s a quick guide to the buzz around the three new eye-catching installations — and tips on how to create a standout smartphone photo that will be the envy of your Instagram audience.
The phantasmal white sails of this three-dimensional 18th-century ship rise high towards the sky from beneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The Estonia-based artist collective Biangle Studio designed it to draw awareness to the rich history of the Delaware River in a playful and attention-grabbing way.
Their wraith ship is powered by jets of shooting water, illuminated with lights. The water blows gently in the wind to make the ship appear as if it’s moving.
Biangle’s ghost ship pops up after the sun goes down, rain or shine, every night but Monday and Tuesday. A self-guided audio tour that goes with it tells maritime stories dating back before colonization and continuing into the present. Local artists, historians, and archaeologists weigh in on the river’s importance to Philadelphia, and dive into the history of the free and forced migration. Connect to the audio tour at delawareriverwaterfront.com/events/ghost-ship.
- Use gridlines: An unintentionally crooked subject like a billowing ghost ship can instantly ruin a photo or video. Most cameras offer a gridlines feature to help you achieve balance. (For an iPhone, go to “Settings,” and choose “Camera,” and switch “Grid” on. For a Samsung Galaxy, launch the camera app, go to “Settings,” scroll down and switch the “grid lines” to “on.”) Turn it on, and a 9-block grid appears. Center the middle of the ship’s three masts in the middle grid square. Then, use the bottom ledge of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as a point of reference to square up the rest of the frame. Align the ledge so that it’s parallel to the horizontal lines on your camera grid.
- Try a time-lapse: Photographing the Ghost Ship from a straight-on position is really the only way to capture its boat-like form. If you want your photo to stand out from the dozens of lookalike images, experiment with creating a time-lapse. Available on most smartphones, time-lapse mode enables you to capture a video that your phone then speeds up into a bite-sized media clip. Keep your hands steady and record for at least 60 seconds. You should end up with a moving photo that makes the ship appear as if it’s sailing in the frame.
If you go: Through Nov. 3, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, adjacent to Race Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, delawareriverwaterfront.com
A series of floating sculptures have taken over the Delaware River near the Independence Seaport Museum as part of the museum’s new outdoor FLOW. The temporary exhibit includes 10 installations by 14 artists from the U.S. and Canada, designed to examine how people and waterways are interconnected — and the impact mankind has on waterways.
Each work of art addresses the theme in its own way. A floating igloo made of plastic jugs speaks overtly to climate change. A mystical scene of fantasy animals cavorting on an island is more enigmatic.
Many of the installations utilize recycled and/or natural materials, including plastic cutlery rescued from the banks of the Delaware. Come at night to catch a few of the displays illuminating the waters around them.
- Focus on one subject: Rather than trying to capture all 10 installations, choose your favorite. This gives viewers a point of focus, and makes it easier to test out different vantage points.
- Experiment with angles: Capture your subject straight on, and then see how it compares to a photo taken from a different perspective. Crouch down and shoot from below, and the blue sky becomes a blank-canvas background. Some of the installations lay flat on the water, which creates an opportunity to shoot from overhead — during daytime, the inky water will naturally make the subject pop.
- Play with reflections: Note how the water reflects an installation and try to include those glimmering mirror images in the frame.
- Proximity is important: The high-rise buildings that line this section of the Delaware River are better left out of the frame — too distracting. To eliminate them, situate yourself close to your subject. Don’t be lazy. You may need to walk along Penn’s Landing or out onto one of the floating docks.
If you go: Open daily through Dec. 7 along the Delaware River in the boat basin adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., free, philaflow.org
The nation’s oldest public fountain now dances to tunes by Boyz II Men, Katy Perry, Louis Armstrong, and more thanks to a $2 million renovation that debuted this summer and continues through the end of October.
New water jets shoot as high as 50 feet into the air during choreographed shows that repeat every half hour between noon and 2 p.m. and then start up again in the evening, when the jets are illuminated by color-changing LED lights.
- Go at night: As the sun goes down, the theatrics of the lights will help your pictures really pop. The water itself is also easier to capture against a dark sky.
- Experiment with a Boomerang or time-lapse: While static photos of the fountain are certainly beautiful, its playfulness comes across best in motion. The Boomerang app shoots a burst of 10 photos with one click and automatically turns them into a fun mini video. To capture a longer segment of the show, try the time-lapse tips you learned for the Ghost Ship.
- Consider your background: You can stand anywhere around the perimeter of the circular fountain to watch the show. Consider situating yourself across from the Franklin Square carousel so you can include it in the background. Its more intriguing as a point of interest than the park’s food stalls and maintenance buildings.
- Use gridlines: Now that you’re an expert from the Ghost Ship, turn on the gridlines of your smartphone camera to help balance the fountain in the frame. Use the fence that encircles the fountain as a reference point, aligning its top edge with one of the grid’s horizontal lines. Then, do your best to align the grid’s vertical lines so that the fountain appears straight up and down. Aim to align the center of the fountain with the middle square of the grid.
If you go: Through Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (every 30 minutes until closing), Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., free, historicphiladelphia.org