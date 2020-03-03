Philly Foodworks. This online farm share program works with farmers and local makers. It offers both local and nonlocal produce at this time of year, and delivers one day a week to the city, suburbs, and South Jersey, with the day depending on your address. You can order à la carte, but there’s a range of subscription boxes, too. What it costs: In the city, immediate suburbs, and Jersey, $5 a delivery for orders under $75. In farther suburbs, it’s $5 for orders under $125. Best for: Those who want to be part of community-supported agriculture but need more flexibility and convenience than some CSAs offer.