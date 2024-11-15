Macy’s Holiday Light Show returns to rekindle century-old nostalgia each year

For 150 years, Macy’s holiday celebrations have been a cherished American tradition, passed down through generations. And starting Nov. 29, Philadelphia’s Center City Macy’s will once again roll out the mistletoe and red carpet, welcoming visitors for a monthlong celebration of holiday cheer.

On opening day, Santa Claus arrives in Center City, the legendary Peter Richard Conte performs on the Wanamaker Organ, and Dickens Village — a walk-through, A Christmas Carol-inspired exhibit featuring over 100 figurines and animatronics — opens its doors.

From humble beginnings as window displays in a New York Macy’s department store in 1874, holiday decorations are now a global phenomenon seen in storefronts across London, Paris, Tokyo, and here in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Philly is one of only four U.S. cities where Macy‘s stages its monthlong holiday extravaganza. The best part? It’s free to attend.

Here‘s everything you need to know about the Center City Macy’s 2024 holiday celebrations.

Making reservations for Santa Claus and Dickens Village at Macy’s

Reservations are required to visit Dickens Village and meet Santa at Macy’s Center City.

Reservations must be made five days in advance of the desired date. That means the first reservations for Nov. 29 will open on Nov. 24. Reservations open at 6:30 a.m. and go quickly, especially for the week leading up to Christmas, according to a Macy’s spokesperson.

Wait times once reserved and in line can vary from 30 to 90 minutes. Macy’s recommends scheduling visits Monday through Thursday for the shortest waits. Reservations can be made for Santa, Dickens Village, or both, with a maximum of nine guests per slot.

Macy’s Santa Claus

Santa is ready to hear every child‘s holiday wishes from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 — then he’s off to deliver gifts. Visits are free with optional photo packages available starting at $39.99.

Macy’s offers both Black and white Santas. If you’d like to visit with a Black Santa, book your reservation for Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m.

Make a reservation for Santa Claus at macys.com/s/holiday-celebrations/philadelphia.

Macy’s Light Show & Wanamaker Organ

The Macy’s light show is a sight to behold with more than 100,000 LED lights bringing Christmas carols to life alongside performances by the century-old Wanamaker Organ. These shows are free to attend and happen multiple times per day from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.

Schedule: The Macy’s Light Show and Wanamaker Organ schedule is not yet available. Check back for updates.

Dickens Village

The Charles Dickens Christmas village at Macy‘s is a time-honored tradition that dates back to the old Wanamaker and Strawbridge’s department stores, which dominated Center City‘s shopping district for decades.

Today, Macy’s continues that tradition with a nostalgic Christmas display that guests can walk through from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, transporting them back to a time of yore.

Make a reservation for Christmas Village at macys.com/s/holiday-celebrations/philadelphia.