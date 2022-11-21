With the turkey stuffed, the sides prepared and pies baked, I’m showing my visiting family the city with classic eats, hot drinks and festive activities. This week, I’m taking the Flavors of Philly tour to try classic Philly foods, sipping on boozy (and non-boozy) winter drinks by the fire at Assembly’s return of Alpine Heights and attending a holiday wreath making workshop with a local artist at a neighborhood coffee shop.

Eat

Show your out-of-town guests how to eat like a Philadelphian. Chow down on tomato pie at Joe’s Pizza, cheese whiz fries and pretzels at Philly Pretzel Factory, cheesesteaks at Zio’s Brick Oven Pizza and more with the Flavors of Philly. The 2.5 hour tour starts at Chestnut Street and continues for six blocks (that’s an 11-minute walk) with stops at five eateries for those cheesesteaks, fries, pies, soft pretzels and two sweet treats from Reading Terminal Market (think cookies and donuts). Enjoy beautiful architecture with up-close visits to historic sites like City Hall along the way — plus surprise food and landmark stops.

The tour runs 1:30 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Adults pay $49 and children (ages 5 to 10) pay $44. Get tickets for Nov. 23, 25 and 27 online — act fast, they’re selling out.

📍 1601 Chestnut St., 📞 844-436-6336, 🌐 phillysfoodtour.com

Drink

Curl up with plush blankets and sip on hot chocolate infused with dark rum, tart lemon cordial, sweet chocolate ganache and orgeat for a boozy, rich drink ($15) by the cozy fire and picturesque views of Benjamin Franklin Parkway at Assembly Rooftop. But if you’re not a chocolate person, then the Honey & Smoke (a smoky, ginger, honey and lemon mezcal) for $17 or the “Be Well” wassil wine (a honey, spiced cabernet mixed with port and brandy) for $15 are the ones for you. And non-drinkers, ask for a non-boozy hot chocolate — it’s just as good.

Be sure to enjoy bites whipped up by executive chef Sonny Ingui. He’s got a bubbling four cheese fondue that soaks into a crusty garlic bread and more. Make your reservation online.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

Do

Every year, Rally Coffee hangs up decorated wreaths at the shop to ring in the holiday, with many inquiring where they came from. This Sunday, the shop on South 7th Street is inviting artist Zachary Martin to teach you how to make your own intricate, festive wreath. All the materials will be provided — there will be grapevine, greenery and foraged materials. Martin has been creating wreaths for years inspired by the flora and fauna of Wissahickon, and will walk you through the process. Head to the shop on Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. and work on your wreath till 6:30 p.m. for $100. There will be wine and light bites offered. RSVP online.