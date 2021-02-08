Some, like Cataldi, who was famously shown no mercy in a 1999 Avalon beach-tag dispute and railed about it on the radio for years, had little patience for Wolf’s brand of beach enforcement. There was also Frank Wilson, formerly of Chester County, who sued Avalon in 2001 and won $175,000, driven arguably mad after being repeatedly whistled out of the water when he tried to swim after 5 p.m.