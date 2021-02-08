After 65 years as a lifeguard in Avalon, and more than a half century as captain of the Jersey Shore town’s Beach Patrol, Murray Wolf, 82, has finally turned in his whistle.
The no-nonsense fixture in Avalon who famously tangled with radio personality and beach-badge evader Angelo Cataldi back in the day and weathered hurricanes and a pandemic, will cede control of the beach patrol to his son, Lt. Matthew Wolf, and Lt. Ryan Black, the borough announced Monday.
Matthew Wolf will be the new chief of the patrol; Black, the new Captain.
Wolf’s rank never changed from Captain, but he ruled the Avalon lifeguards and the beach itself with military precision. He also coached his sons and others in the annual summer ritual at the Jersey Shore, the lifeguard races, most notably in 2015, when Avalon unexpectedly won the South Jersey Championships. Longport won the next four, though, and the races were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Avalon borough manager Scott Wahl said Wolf just decided, “It was time.”
“He said Avalon’s been great to me, I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s just time to retire,” Wahl said.
Avalon mayor Martin Pagliughi said in a statement. “Simply put, there’s only one Murray Wolf and Avalon was extremely fortunate to have him as an important part of our public safety team.”
Some, like Cataldi, who was famously shown no mercy in a 1999 Avalon beach-tag dispute and railed about it on the radio for years, had little patience for Wolf’s brand of beach enforcement. There was also Frank Wilson, formerly of Chester County, who sued Avalon in 2001 and won $175,000, driven arguably mad after being repeatedly whistled out of the water when he tried to swim after 5 p.m.
But others, including his sons and many on the squad, even those who were disciplined for cell phone and other infractions, revered (or feared) Wolf and marveled at his longevity.
“When I started, I was the youngest,” Wolf said, in a 2016 interview. “Now I’m the oldest. It’s just what I do.”
Last summer, still riding his bike to and from headquarters, Wolf dealt with outbreaks of coronavirus that sidelined at least two dozen of his guards, and took an even more proactive approach than usual to keep people, and his lifeguards, protected.
While his peers lauded him — Ventnor’s longtime chief Stan Bergman calls him “the warrior,” Cataldi vowed never to set foot on an Avalon beach as long as Wolf was in charge. It was unclear if Wolf’s handing over the position to his son would change that.
Wolf rose to the position of captain in 1967. He spent 50 years as a physical-education teacher in Pleasantville, and continued to ride his old cruiser bike to the 32nd Street headquarters.
In a 2016 interview, Wolf made it clear that there would be no mellowing in his approach. “My approach is always the same,” he said. “It says Lifeguard on Duty. It’s a duty.”