There are precisely three cheesesteaks worth getting at the Jersey Shore this summer

When it comes to the Jersey Shore’s cheesesteak scene, there are scores of spots in Philly’s preferred stretch of beach towns between Atlantic City and Cape May that peddle sandwiches that scratch the itch. Unfortunately, I’ve tried a half-dozen just this year, and have been eating them, seasonally, for most of my adult life. Most will hand you frozen sirloin that’s chopped into charred pieces, slapped on a freezer-burnt roll, and topped with a cheese that doesn’t age even if you leave it out all summer.

But there are few spots mixed between the tourist traps that can deliver something closer to that taste of home: a fresh baked roll, tasty meat options, and cheese that doesn’t soak the whole thing into submission.

Here are three steak places to try this summer.

The best of the chains: Johnny Longhots in Wildwood

Of the various cheesesteak-chain options at the Shore, the one to try is Johnny Longhots. The chain’s catchphrase is “Where New York meets Philadelphia.” I don’t know about all that, but the franchisee who owns the Wildwood location is definitely bridging the gap.

That’s saying something, as the owner of this New Jersey-based chain, which has seven locations, is originally from Brooklyn.

The Wildwood location, at 3115 Pacific Ave., leans deeply into Philly branding — maybe too deeply. One of the Rocky movies is always playing from one of its high-perched flatscreens; a detailed Sylvester Stallone mural greets you at the entrance; the definition of “jawn” is written on a red-painted wall. It’s loud, figuratively and audibly. But it has plenty of inside seating, and the sandwiches have substance.

The basic cheesesteak is priced at $13.25. It comes with a choice of American, provolone, or Whiz, and either seeded or unseeded Liscio’s rolls. For an extra $1.25, the choices expand to pepper jack, Swiss, mozzarella, and Cooper Sharp; sharp provolone is $2. For any of the regular cheeses, either roll will do, but the Whiz is a little watery, so for the sake of structural integrity, it’s safer to go seeded. (If you’re eyeing one of the “zesty” offerings — say, buffalo chicken — note that the hot sauce is dosed with a heavy hand.)

The 12 ounces of chopped sirloin was seasoned with salt and pepper, cooked with care, and the fatty leftovers trimmed off before it was all piled onto the roll. Consider adding the namesake longhots for an extra few bucks and a kick.

The classic: White House Subs in Atlantic City

The walls of White House Subs at 2301 Arctic Ave. are covered in framed, yellowing photos of the celebrities who’ve passed through the hallowed halls of Atlantic City’s premier cheesesteak maker: Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Fallon, the Beatles. Its sturdy Nickelodeon-orange booths line the entire right side of the narrow space, on the left a diner-style counter starts at the door and ends before the grills.

After nearly 80 years in business — Anthony Basile opened it in 1946 — White House Subs still offers one of the best steaks you can get at the Shore. (There is a second location in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, but you can ignore it.)

The cheesesteaks ($23.50 for a whole loaf, $11.75 for normal size) are prepared in plain sight, filling the air with wafts of oiled beef and griddled onion. The shop offers only sliced provolone or American, which is placed on top of the top-round roast while cooking and melted into the meat along with short strings of fried onion.

The rolls are local, hailing from Formica’s Bakery, and hold up through the last, ideal oily bite.

The best of the off-the-beaten-path: Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing

The Sugar Hill Sub Shop is a one-story shack just off the side of 5445 Somers Point Rd., about 16 miles from Ocean City, 18 miles from Atlantic City, and a world away from Philadelphia.

A simple square yellow sign, peeking out onto two-lane Somers Point to the major Shore points, stands its ground: “Since 1982. Over 1 billion sold!” One can debate how many have actually been sold, but what makes this easy-to-overlook spot alluring is its no-frills product and deep local pride.

All of the sandwiches are made to order, and the stock moves quickly. The rolls are from Formica’s; there’s Italian sub bread and a choice of multigrain baguette or traditional Italian seeded for an additional $1.

For the 9-ounce cheesesteak ($12.10), the shop offers a full complement of cheeses: American, pepper jack, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, and Cooper Sharp.

The sliced sirloin comes frozen, but the result is tasty steak that griddles up well along with a scattering of sautéed sweet white onions.

It’s wrapped tight, a loaded missile of a sandwich that hits the spot.