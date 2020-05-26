The Jersey Shore is reopening, and that means many people are starting to think about whether summer down the shore is a salvageable plan.
It’s true: Short-term rentals will be happening this summer in both New Jersey and Delaware, but it won’t exactly be business as usual.
Here are some questions about how things will go this summer.
In New Jersey, there is a ban on renting through May 31, although people could reserve during this time for later dates. Most municipalities are allowing rentals to begin on June 1.
In Delaware, Gov. John Carney is lifting his state’s ban on short-term rentals and eliminating its quarantine for out-of-state residents. Both take effect June 1.
This is where things get difficult.
“The owner has the final say as to whether or not a cancellation will occur,” said Clay Rossiter, who manages the rental department for Fox Real Estate in Ocean City, N.J.
So it may be about appealing to the owners to see if there could be an amicable settlement.
There may be other solutions. “I have asked my owner if he or she would consider maybe moving the funds that have been put in place this year, for say, July, and move them to next year, giving them a lease in 2021, without a refund," he said.
"In these cases, the tenant has the right to enforce the lease, but the effort it would take is not worth the fight,” Rossiter said. In this case, your best bet may be to find another property.
» SEARCH OUR FAQ: Your coronavirus questions, answered
VRBO and Airbnb are the two leading short-term rental platforms. They have slightly different policies when it comes to refunds.
Reservations with Airbnb made before March 14, with a check-in date before June 30, 2020, can be canceled before check-in for a full cash refund or travel credit.
“Reservations for stays made after March 14 will not be covered under our extenuating circumstances policy, except where the guest or host is currently sick with COVID-19,” Airbnb’s policy reads.
VRBO says that it is asking owners to offer a full credit for the amount already paid, even outside a cancellation window, which can be applied to future bookings at the property. VRBO says it is strongly encouraging property owners and managers to issue at least a partial refund for situations in which a flexible credit cannot be accommodated.
It’s best to exercise caution on this one. Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania have been loosening restrictions, which also means our social restrictions. On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said all counties in the commonwealth would move to the yellow phase by June 4. During the yellow phase, we’re able to see other people, though caution and social distancing are going to be part of our lives for some time to come.
While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25, and said you can have, say, a barbecue with friends as long as you still have physical distance from each other, he reiterated that indoor gatherings are still limited to 10.
And with everything else, be extra careful if you, or someone you want to go with, has a preexisting health condition, is older, or is in another at-risk group.
One is method of payment.
“Almost all will be curbside and remote check-in and checkout,” said Chris Bezaire, president of Cape May County Association of Realtors. “Owners and cities are also widening the time frame between check-in and checkout to ensure more time for intense cleaning and make sure everything is properly sanitized.”
Bezaire also said tenants might be required to bring pillows, blankets, sheets, and towels, using their own instead of others.
And, it might be worth doing a thorough clean yourself once you get to a property.
“I haven’t seen a reduction in prices,” said Frank Shoemaker of Berger Realty in Ocean City. “They are probably going to be about the same.”
It depends. Shoemaker says that if you know you are going to rent, it’s best not to procrastinate. “Once more things start opening up, it is going to get busier selection-wise,” he said. “If people want something they may want to think of booking now rather than wait until the last minute.”
But on the other side of this, don’t let the frenzy of feeling cooped up rush your decision. We don’t know yet what the effects will be of reopening; the guidance has been changing week to week. Ultimately, you have to make a choice that you feel safe making. And remember: There’s always next year.