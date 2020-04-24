Airbnb is also facing a lot of calls, and so trying to get through right now is difficult. The company’s COVID cancelation policy covers anything booked through the site — if you booked it before March 15, and only if your travel plans are scheduled before June 1. If your reservation falls in that window, you can cancel. But the policy says “Airbnb will either refund, or issue travel credit in an amount that includes, all service fees” so it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get your money back.