Started as a T-shirt shop back in 2004, Jinxed has grown into one of the most popular vintage-inspired variety stores in Philadelphia. Its locations are frequently filled with treasure-hunters sifting through mid-century furnishings and other funky finds, like handcrafted chess sets and cookie jars shaped like zebra heads. And on Instagram, items fly off the shelves from afar. Items posted to the stores’ account — which has 65,000+ followers — usually sell in two days or less.