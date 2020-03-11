Started as a T-shirt shop back in 2004, Jinxed has grown into one of the most popular vintage-inspired variety stores in Philadelphia. Its locations are frequently filled with treasure-hunters sifting through mid-century furnishings and other funky finds, like handcrafted chess sets and cookie jars shaped like zebra heads. And on Instagram, items fly off the shelves from afar. Items posted to the stores’ account — which has 65,000+ followers — usually sell in two days or less.
“When the recession hit in ‘08, we thought we were going out of business,” says owner Mike Supermodel. “But then we landed ridiculously cheap rent when the Piazza opened, and I started acquiring furniture to fill some of the extra space we had there. We went from two pieces, to four pieces, to 16 pieces, to five storefronts.”
Seeing a demand for this middle zone between thrift shops and antique boutiques, Supermodel shifted Jinxed into a furnishings and housewares store. (Although, you’ll still find a few screen-printed shirts at most locales.)
On Saturday, Jinxed’s largest showroom to date will open inside a former warehouse at 1915 Washington Ave. It’ll take the place of both the Piazza location, closed in November, and the East Passyunk storefront, soon to follow suit. Its 47,000-square-foot footprint roughly doubles that of the two combined.
Plenty of mid-priced furniture finds fill the lofty space, along with Jinxed’s first ever plant shop. Thanks to a partnership with Chloris and Prase, you can now shop for monstera and pilea plants to top your new baroque-style coffee table.
Shoppers will also find a larger selection of pricier offerings.
“We started to have customers ask for more quality vintage and curated goods,” says Supermodel. “We’ll still largely remain accessible, but you might also see a $600 couch in there.”
Take a peek at a few of the items you can snag once the doors open.