Madonna’s four shows at the Met have been a big deal waiting to happen since they were announced in May, with an oversize banner hanging outside the North Broad Street opera house announcing her impending arrival. Last week, however, the pop star canceled three Madame X tour dates in Boston due to physical ailments, writing in an Instagram post that “the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming.” So far though, there’s been no announcement of any changes in her weekend plans in Philadelphia, so unless there’s further notice, the run of late shows — 10:30 p.m. is the scheduled start time — that begins on Saturday is set to go on. — Dan DeLuca