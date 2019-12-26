Since Johnny Brenda’s opened in Fishtown, Chris Ward has been the club’s talent buyer. The former Pattern is Movement drummer and DJ is moving on (though not leaving Philadelphia) and is celebrating Saturday. The early show features Pedro the Lion singer David Bazan, the subject of the new documentary Strange Negotiations, and there will be a surprise opener. That show is sold out, but it will be followed by a free dance party with DJs Emily Karas, Ashraf Rijal, and Greg Mungan, among others, to send Ward off. — D.D.