As per tradition, Philly is set to send the year off with a bang, with — twice. At 6 p.m. and midnight, two New Year’s Eve fireworks shows will skyrocket above the Delaware River, just south of the Ben Franklin Bridge.
If you’re looking for other ways to celebrate, check out our guide below. From a murder mystery dinner to a two-hour yoga class to all-night dance parties, plenty of options abound.
Drink situation: Access to a full bar; pay as you go; a limited amount of open bar tickets (Tecate, well drinks, and champagne toast) for $70
Hundreds of dancers, 15-plus pounds of countdown confetti, and well-known DJs are all regular components of Making Time New Year’s Eve parties. This year, the festivities are moving from Union Transfer to The Ave., where Berlin-based DJ and producer Avalon Emerson will take over the stage at midnight. A neon tunnel light installation stretching from the front to the back of the club will be created by local studio Klip Collective (the same creative group behind Dilworth Park’s Deck the Hall Light Show), and local DJs — Dave P. and Zillas on Acid — will perform, too. To avoid service fees, pick up advance tickets at Last Drop (1300 Pine St.) or Repo Records (506 South St.).
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., 520 N. Columbus Blvd., $25-$70, eventbrite.com
Drink situation: Two drinks included, plus a champagne toast
Celebrate Gatsby-style at board game bar Thirsty Dice, hosting a Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery. Tickets include a buffet dinner with creative takes on ‘20s classics, like pomegranate-glazed lamb, pineapple jalapeño chutney baked ham, and a chocolate fountain. And, as the centerpiece of the night, participants will be challenged to decipher puzzles and interrogate characters to try to crack an unsolved crime.
8 p.m. (show starts at 8:30 p.m.), 1642 Fairmount Ave., $75 in advance, $85 at the door, thirstydice.com
Drink situation: Access to a full bar; pay as you go
The 15-member West Philadelphia Orchestra, which often draws sold-out crowds on New Year’s Eve, will ring out 2019 at Underground Arts. The Balkan-inspired brass band is known for its fast-paced rhythms and horn melodies that almost always get its audience up and moving. Joining the show will be the equally danceable 10-piece funk band Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket. Local acts Muscle Tough and Taylor Kelly are also on the bill.
9 p.m., 1200 Callowhill St., $40, undergroundarts.org
Drink situation: No alcohol; complimentary mochi (a Japanese rice cake stuffed with various fillings) provided
Rather than stressing about New Year’s plans, sign up to de-stress at Studio 34’s New Year’s Eve Yoga and Mochi event instead. Featuring a two-hour yoga class with a few partner and group exercises included, the evening invites you to end your year on a healthful note. Afterward, participants will gather in the studio’s lounge to enjoy an assortment of mochi — a Japanese New Year’s tradition said to bring good luck.
8 p.m. to 11 p.m., 4522 Baltimore Ave., $10-$20 suggested donation, studio34yoga.com
Drink situation: Access to a full bar; pay as you go
Skate the night away at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, where prime views of the city’s fireworks await. Choose between getting tickets for the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. time slot or the 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., both of which include entertainment like face painting and a photo booth, as well as all of the daily Winterfest amenities, like fire pits and arcade games.
5 p.m. to 1 a.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., $35-$45, delawareriverwaterfront.com
Drink situation: No alcohol
Both The Franklin Institute and the Please Touch Museum are hosting midday countdowns, inviting little ones and their parents for a celebration each complete with their own twists. The Franklin Institute’s Countdown to Noon features a ball pit explosion, make-and-take noisemakers, a live The Science of Fireworks show, and more. Meanwhile, at the Please Touch Museum’s Countdown2Noon, families can decorate their own confetti bags, snap photos with Squiggles, and make a Mummers-inspired outfit.
The Franklin Institute: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 222 N. 20th St., free with general museum admission, fi.edu
Please Touch Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, $25 ($5 for members), pleasetouchmuseum.org
Drink situation: Pay as you go drinks at the Battleship’s concession stand
Watch the fireworks from the decks of the historic Battleship New Jersey — and spend the night, if you wish. Families who opt to sleep over will get a guided tour of the ship and a bed in the bunks where the crew of the USS New Jersey once slept. Dinner and breakfast is included.
100 Clinton St., Camden, $79 per person, battleshipnewjersey.org
Drink situation:
Known for getting people up on their feet at jazz clubs and swing dancing events, Chelsea Reed And The Fairweather Nine are set to play out 2019 at Chris’s Jazz Cafe. Ring in the New Year with their upbeat tunes, or fit in a show before a midnight celebration elsewhere. The six-piece group will perform three sets, starting at 7 p.m.
7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11 p.m., 1421 Sansom St., $30 per show, chrisjazzcafe.com
Drink situation: Access to a full bar; pay as you go; champagne midnight toast
Shake in the New Year at this whiskey and go-go bar, where the cover price is just $10 for those who arrive before 11 p.m. A DJ will be spinning disco on vinyl, and a free champagne toast will join all dancers together in the final seconds of the year.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $10 before 11 p.m., $15 after 11 p.m., thetrestleinn.com
Drink situation: 9 p.m. seating includes an open bar and midnight champagne toast; 4 p.m. seating includes a soda and juice bar
Seal 2019 with a dinner aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia, where you can share a meal afloat the Delaware River. Seatings are timed around both waterfront fireworks displays, with the later, adults-only edition featuring an all-night open bar. Both have dancing and DJs. You can check out the buffet dinner menu, which includes prime rib with all the fixings, online.
Early seating: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. $114.90 for adults, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $74.90 for kids; later seating: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $189.90 spiritcruises.com