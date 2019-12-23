Hundreds of dancers, 15-plus pounds of countdown confetti, and well-known DJs are all regular components of Making Time New Year’s Eve parties. This year, the festivities are moving from Union Transfer to The Ave., where Berlin-based DJ and producer Avalon Emerson will take over the stage at midnight. A neon tunnel light installation stretching from the front to the back of the club will be created by local studio Klip Collective (the same creative group behind Dilworth Park’s Deck the Hall Light Show), and local DJs — Dave P. and Zillas on Acid — will perform, too. To avoid service fees, pick up advance tickets at Last Drop (1300 Pine St.) or Repo Records (506 South St.).